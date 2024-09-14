Experts call for awareness of HPV vaccine among women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Experts in Public Health have underscored need for raising awareness about importance of HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination in prevention of cervical cancer mostly affecting female.

The demand by gathering of experts was made during a two-day national consultative workshop titled as “Sehatmand Beti, Sehatmand Gharana” (Healthy daughter, Healthy family).

For awareness raising and demand creation of HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination to prevent cervical cancer among female, the health experts also laid stress on gender-responsive interventions for early identification of challenges before formal nationwide rollout of the vaccine in Pakistan in year 2025.

“Due to significant gender barriers in education, health, and economic opportunities, it's crucial to develop gender-responsive interventions to improve HPV vaccination uptake before its formal launching,” observed speakers of the workshop.

The workshop was organized by Unicef Pakistan with support of ROSA, under the leadership of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Education, FDI, WHO, GAVI, Jhpiego and Pakistan Girls Guide Association.

Welcoming the participants, Ms. Shermeela Rassool, Deputy Country Representative Unicef Pakistan informed about the threats posed by cervical cancer which only in Pakistan is affecting around 5008 women annually with around 3197 deaths.

“To contain second most common cancer among women its need of the hour to raise awareness about importance of HPV vaccine used for prevention of cervical cancer,” Shermeela stressed.

It requires a comprehensive solution which is difficult but not impossible and if we did not take action, the country would pay for the future losses, she warns.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Channa, Director Technical Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) termed cervical cancer as `silent killer’ of women.

He apprised the participants that Pakistan government has planned to formally roll out HPV vaccination in the year 2025 in phased manner.

In the first phase, starting from second quarter of 2025, vaccination will be made in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will be covered for HPV vaccination in year 2026 while Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) in the year 2027, Dr. Zafar added.

He informed that a cohort of girls from the age of 9 to 14 will be administered HPV vaccination with the objective of protecting future mothers from this deadly cancer.

“Cervical cancer is very deadly which must be eliminated and its high time to raise awareness about importance of its vaccination,” stressed Nadia Bibi, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National Commission on the Rights of Child.

Through rolling out of HPV vaccination we can protect our female from this perilous disease and can also eradicate from our country.

Nadia Bibi also laid stress on awareness session because access to diagnosis and prevention is very limited especially in rural settlements.

Fahmida Khan, Gender and Development Specialist Unicef in her presentation shed light on importance of HPV vaccination for adolescent girls.

Fahmida said in Pakistan female population is 48.7 percent out of which 22 percent are adolescent girls from 10 to 19 years.

Among these 22 percent adolescent girls, 88 percent are living in poverty, raising their vulnerability to contraction of cervical cancer due to illiteracy and lack of resources. In Pakistan 26.2 million children are out of school and out of which 13.7 million are girls

If we become successful in coverage of adolescent girls by administering them HPV vaccination, we can protect future mothers of the nation, Fehmida commented.

She said the cost of HPV vaccination at private clinics is around Rs. 8000 and very difficult for people to get them vaccinated due to high cost.

She also suggested for involvement of institutes engaged in imparting skills through Non Formal Education for conveying message regarding importance of HPV vaccination among millions of out of the school girls.

During panel discussion, panelist also laid emphases on strong advocacy for removing misconceptions among people about vaccination.

The vaccination drive can face hurdles due to suspicion among people’s mind and such hindrances need strong advocacy messages and articulation through involvement of media, religious leaders, teachers, politicians, CSOs, community leader, social media influencers etc, they added.

Dr. Amina Khan, Country Director Jhpiego, said her organization is already providing technical assistance in introduction of HPV vaccination and will continue support in promotion of vaccination in the country.

Jhpiego has also completed a knowledge survey on advocacy of HPV and soon its finding would be shared with the stakeholders, she added.