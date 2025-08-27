Experts call for collaborated efforts to sync Pakistan with digital world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Experts have called for urgent collective efforts to link Pakistan with the digital world through strengthening artificial intelligence practices at diverse fields. At the seminar 'Digital Pakistan Vision-2047' held at a local hotel Wednesday, professionals from various fields gathered to launch 'AI Center' in an effort to boost up futuristic AI discourse in the country.

Former Senator Mian Atiq in his opening remarks emphasized that the future belongs to technology and artificial intelligence (AI). He stressed that protecting Pakistan’s identity and honor should be the top priority, alongside the need to address the country’s debt. He noted that the world has already laid the foundation for 2025’s technological advancements, and AI is essential not only for the IT sector but for every individual. Mian Atiq urged the provision of modern platforms for the youth to keep pace with global progress, stating that halting progress is impossible and that spreading awareness to every household is a crucial part of this mission.

Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar in his address highlighted the significant use of AI and IT in the India-Pakistan conflict. He noted that sometimes, delayed adoption of technology can also yield benefits. Citing the example of ChatGPT, he mentioned that its development took time, but some applications were created with minimal investment. Justice Anwar emphasized that AI is transforming human thinking, and the use of IT in science and technology is indispensable.

The event was part of the Digital Pakistan Vision 2047 initiative to promote awareness and advance technology adoption.

Earlier, Ammar Jaffri, the founder of Digital Pakistan and former Additional Inspector General FIA, addressed the audience, saying that the world has become highly advanced in business, climate, and governance due to AI, while Pakistan still has much to achieve in this regard. He stressed the importance of educating the new generation and youth about AI, as well as equipping the current professional workforce with modern technical skills. Jaffri also called on the business community to play their role in fostering new technologies in the market.

Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that society must dispel the misconception that AI is a substitute for human intelligence or labor. He clarified that AI can serve as an effective assistant but not as a master. He added that the Rawalpindi Chamber is in contact with the government to promote Pakistani businesses, industries, and commerce through AI, aiming to strengthen the economy. Shaukat requested the event organizers to share the recommendations from the event with the Chamber so it can contribute to the policies and efforts of Vision 2047.

The event also featured question-and-answer sessions in various panel discussions. Representatives from law enforcement agencies, business community, professionals, media reps, students, and the general public attended the event in large numbers.