Experts call for developing resilient, holistic food system to fight hunger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The panelists at a virtual seminar on "World Food Day" held here Tuesday called for developing resilient and holistic food systems to fight hunger in wake of COVID-19 pandemic' threat to the food system.

The seminar was arranged by COMSTECH on World Food Day on the theme of "Grow, nourish and sustain together" in collaboration with UPSIGN and Pakistan academy of Sciences.

The experts stressed the need to take the immediate actions to protect the food system to produce enough food in quantity and quality.

The experts warned that the food system is facing tremendous pressure from climate change causing the depleting natural resources, soil degradation, water shortage and increasing threat from invasive species of pests and diseases.

The participants noted that the new varieties have low update of trace elements and essential minerals that needed to be addressed.

Prof Ratan Lal, The World Food prize Winner 2020, was the chief guest speaker.

A panel of distinguished scholars and policy makers who participated in this seminar include Dr Tina Barsby OBE, Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB), UK, Dr Shahid Mansoor, National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Prof Iqra Ahmed Khan, former VC of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) network and chair of Agri products committee in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Shandana Gulzar Khan informed that the government of Pakistan was keen to develop a long-term strategy to protect its natural resources, especially soil and water for the coming generations in her closing remarks.

Prof Lal stressed the need of teaching our young generation to protect our soil's health and improve organic contents as human health can be improved through restoration of soil health.

Resilient systems are those that can bounce back, we need to encourage urban agriculture. Good food is a good medicine, improving nutritional value, he said while quoting a verse from the Holy Quran meaning "Eat lawful and what is good on earth".

Dr Tina Barsby said, "If the world is to grow enough food for the projected global population in 2050, agricultural productivity will have to rise by at least 60%, and may need to grow more than double. Maize, Rice, Wheat and Soybean are only increasing by about 0.9% to 1.6% a year. We need to increase it to 2.4% per year to double yield by 2050".

Dr Shahid Mansoor emphasized the need of adopting the speed breeding technologies, which is a combination of red and blue lights to reduce generation time (5-6 generations in a year instead of one or two), reduce breeding time 2-3 years, adopting genomics/genomic selection and use of genetic markers to select desirable traits (such as yield, disease resistance, nutritional value, quality) both for crops and livestock.

Prof Iqrar Khan lauded the need of soil stewardship schemes especially inclusion of legumes in the cropping system.

Dr Khalid Mahmood thanked the speakers on behalf of UPSIGN, COMSTECH and Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

More than 100 participants across the globe attended this event.