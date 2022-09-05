Experts call for early stage detection of leukemia, awareness among general population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Health experts on Monday stressed for early detection, timely screening of leukemia, a type of blood cancer, and its awareness among general population of the country to fight cancer in children.

Head of the infectious disease unit at the Children's Hospital, PIMS Dr Maqbool Hussain talking to ptv news channel explained that 'leukemia' is a cancer of the blood and it begins when the bone marrow starts to rapidly produce abnormal white blood cells called leukemia cells, adding, most common cancer among children is blood cancer which needs early intervention and treatment.

In Pakistan, most of the cases go unreported in children and is not diagnosed on the time due to the lack of awareness which is a major concern, he stressed.

Talking about symptoms of blood cancer, Prof Rizwan Taj, DIN at PIMS, said that prolonged fever of over one month and pain in bones and common viral illnesses are the common symptoms.

"If children are losing weight continuously, it is also a symptom of cancer as well as nose bleeding resulting into the lower platelets are some symptoms which needs early detection and treatment", he added.

"People should not lose hope at the diagnosis of leukemia as we are offering comprehensive treatment for various types of blood cancers including leukemia.

Treatment of these cancers depends on the type of blood cancer, he added.

In complicated cases where aggressive treatment is required, we also have the facility of bone marrow transplants, he said, adding, a lot of blood and blood products are required and we are able to fulfill this demand with the help of volunteer blood donors," he added.

Assistant professor, head of Oncology Department of Children's Hospital at PIMS, Dr Nuzhat Yasmeen said that cancer remains a major threat to people's health in Pakistan and around the world, adding, prevention of cancer includes providing healthy food to children, healthy lifestyle and exercise facilities including sports.

She said World Leukemia is celebrated in the month of September every year with the aim of raising awareness about cancer in children, early diagnosis of children with cancer and providing them with treatment facilities.

She said that blood cancer is a treatable disease but we need to create awareness among the people if there are any abnormal changes in the body of children, including weight loss, skin discoloration, severe pain, swelling in any part of the body, gland or tumor, children should be immediately examined by a pediatrician in a major hospital.