Experts call for efforts from public, private sector for climate resilient healthcare system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Experts on Thursday call for concerted efforts from public and private sectors to develop resilience in the healthcare sector against climate change.

The seminar titled “Climate Change and Health System Resilience” was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a news release.

Deputy Executive Director SDPI, Dr Shafqat Munir, stressed the need for presenting bankable climate adaptation projects and secure climate finance through rigorous negotiations and workable targets.

He said that financing is central need to develop climate resilience in health and other sectors which can be met through national and international financial institutions. However, the demand for financing must be complimented with substantial efforts in greenhouse gas emission reduction, he said.

He emphasized on including fossil fuel phase-out as an essential component in developing resilience of healthcare system considering the significant burden imposed due to fossil fuel pollution. He highlighted that fossil fuel burning causes respiratory and cardiac diseases in adults, developmental challenges and mortality among young children.

Chief Executive Officer, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, Quaid Saeed, reiterated that the private sector accommodates the major influx of patients due to climate induced diseases and emergencies and they must be part of the policy planning process.

Director, Directorate of Malaria Control (DoMC), Ministry of Health Services and Regulations, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar informed that five Year Malaria Emergency Plan has been formulated in consultation with the provincial authorities, and other stakeholders under which mosquito nets are distributed in malaria vulnerable communities. He said that the plan has been developed considering the rapid rise in malaria incidence.

Advisor SDPI Dr Razia Safdar highlighted that IPCC has reported a significant rise in climate induced communicable and non-communicable diseases including child mortality, anxiety, and mental health issues.

She further said that climate change leads to an increased demand for health care services while simultaneously incidence of extreme climate events leads to disruption in services and exacerbation of the existing inequalities.