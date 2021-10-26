UrduPoint.com

Experts Call For Ensuring Health Warnings On Tobacco Products

Tue 26th October 2021

Experts call for ensuring health warnings on tobacco products

The implementation of laws pertaining to health warnings on tobacco products in letter and spirit is need of the hour with translating these messages in the local languages for the consumption of common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The implementation of laws pertaining to health warnings on tobacco products in letter and spirit is need of the hour with translating these messages in the local languages for the consumption of common people.

The experts from the health and social sector said this while sharing their views during a webinar titled, "Graphic Health Warning - Combustible, Smokeless and New Novel Products," organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Co-founder and Secretary-General of Tobacco Free Jordan, Ms Larissa AL-Uar, informed the participants that in Jordan during the last one year 9,027 deaths occurred due to smoking.

She said that there were many laws and regulations in Jordan regarding the pictorial health warnings which did not prove effective. However, she said, "We need to enhance the effectiveness of these laws and the campaign for pictorial health warnings, especially about the products being used in the rural areas of the country." National Focal Point for Illicit Trade, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of Health, Dr Samra Mazhar, said that delay in the implementation of pictorial health warnings on tobacco products was due to the pandemic which has halted the entire process.

She appreciated the suggestions that the warnings should appear on all products, and these should be in all local languages to make them understandable for everyone.

Chief Executive Officer, Human Development Foundation (HDF), Azhar Saleem, said that Pakistan has several laws regarding tobacco products, and urged to focus on implementation. The graphic warning, he said, is an innovative campaign and 85% of the products should bear these warnings.

SDPI Senior Researcher, Waseem Janjua, highlighted that in Pakistan tobacco products displayed 50% textual health warnings with pictures. He added that the warnings need to be rotated every year in the local languages for public consumption.

Head of Centre for Health Policy and Innovation, SDPI, Syed Ali Wasif Naqvi, highlighted different aspects of the issue and emphasized that the health warning pictures on tobacco products need to be backed by appropriate laws and implementation.

