Experts Call For Grand Inter-Institutional Dialogue To Avoid Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :An expert panel comprising on eminent politician and the finest former civil and military servants had urged that the Federal Government should start a Grand Inter-Institutional Dialogue at the earliest to avoid any crisis.  It was stated at Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Virtual Forum titled "Need for a Grand Dialogue and whether the National Security Council (NSC) can be the platform to hold Inter-Institutional Dialogue".

Participants of the dialogue included Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Former Secretary to Prime Minister of Pakistan Fawad Hasan Fawad and Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Former DG ISI and MI General (R) Ehsan-ul-Haq.

The session was moderated by Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director, PILDAT, said a press release.

Speakers believed that a dialogue was imminently required, adding, the Prime Minister, Federal Government and the parliament should take immediate initiatives to plan and hold such a dialogue for the future of Pakistan, they added.

In the beginning,  President PILDAT, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob focused on the proposal by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for giving the most detailed blueprint for an inter-institutional dialogue.

More Stories From Pakistan

