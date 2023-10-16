Open Menu

Experts Call For Joint Efforts To Make Pakistan A Food Secure Country

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Experts call for joint efforts to make Pakistan a food secure country

Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri on Monday said that this year’s World Food Day theme is “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow,” which meant that only the safe and nutritious food could guarantee a healthy futur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri on Monday said that this year’s World Food Day theme is “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow,” which meant that only the safe and nutritious food could guarantee a healthy future.

In his message on the World Food Day 2023 here, Dr Suleri called upon the government, private sector, civil society and academia to work together to give top priority to make Pakistan a food secure country and bring an end to this crisis especially in vulnerable districts of the country.

He stressed the need to invest in long-term initiatives such as Benazir Income Support Programme that provide the poor, vulnerable and needy people with enough food to eat.

Dr Suleri said Pakistan was a water stressed country, but its reduced availability due to climate change was not the sole reason behind its stress.

“While climate change is impacting water availability, we must realize the pressure that is exacerbating the food situation in the country.”

He said food insecurity was not only prevailing due to fluctuations in precipitation patterns and declining water tables but also due to heavy floods, which had been destroying our crops for the past many years.

The grave impact of climate change is already manifesting in much lower yields of mango in the past while similar effects are also evident on other crops, he said, adding that water was the basic necessity of life, and it was our responsibility to manage the nature’s precious resource efficiently to mitigate the worsening threats of food insecurity and inequalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Water Civil Society Mango Government Top

Recent Stories

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in ..

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in 38 days

6 minutes ago
 IIUI, I Bank Al-Falah ink MoU

IIUI, I Bank Al-Falah ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expandin ..

Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expanding bilateral cooperation

11 minutes ago
 LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relie ..

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol pric ..

15 minutes ago
 DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to ..

DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to rape case incident

6 minutes ago
Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 1 ..

Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 190 mln pound scam case

6 minutes ago
 WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly ..

WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

25 minutes ago
 PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for ..

PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for common prosperity

6 minutes ago
 Anti-smog awareness walk held

Anti-smog awareness walk held

6 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitm ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitment to consolidating its profi ..

25 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani moon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan