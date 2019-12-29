Experts call for massive public awareness on rising 'adulterated food consuming habit'

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Medical experts and nutritionist Sunday underlined the importance of public awareness to avoid 'consuming adulterated food '.

It became a very common practice these days and people are consuming these foods almost everyday, which have numerous harmful effects for human vital organs.

Talking to private news channel experts said, adulterated milk and other dairy packed products are source of several ailments and people could develop cancer, diarrhoea and stomach-related complications and even sugar because of the starch.

A Gastroenterologist Dr. Muhammad Bilal Nasir warned against consuming adulterated food as one consumed these food items could react anyhow with the chemicals present inside the human body and could cause a serious disease like cancer.

Food adulteration has become rampant in many parts of country nowdays, he said adding, fruits, vegetables might be contaminated, soft drinks and dairy products too just to save a little money.

Children and elderly people are the most vulnerable to these toxins in food.

He said there was very little awareness among public. People tempted to buy cheaper food and mostly purchase adulterated food.

A specialist Dr Mujahid Israr said adulterated food is dangerous because it may be toxic and could affect health which lack nutrients essential for proper growth and development of a human being.

He said most people eating readymade food did not stay healthy, adding, some develop blood cancer or blood poisoning, some damage their livers and few could came out with oral cancer or throat cancer.

The increased rate of cancer nowadays could also be directly related to the consumption of adulterated food, experts added.

It is due to the lack of inappropriate knowledge of using pesticides/fertilizers by farm, maintenance, inappropriate food handling and packaging methods could also result in adulteration, they explained.

Experts hailed that Punjab authority was taking strict action against people who were selling adulterated milk and other dairy products and who were involved in illegal practices.

Doctors have also stated that before consuming any kind of vegetables or before cooking them if the vegetables were washed in lukewarm water for around thirty minutes, it could kill the adulterants present within.

A nutritionist Dr Ayesha regretted that nowdays even literate people also did not check the manufacturing and expiry date before buying or consuming any product or even medicines.

She said many customers were cheated every day due to certain chemicals mixed in the food items which did not only lose their money but also their health.

She explained that adulteration is the process of adding unwanted substances or chemicals in food and soft drinks with the same color or/and appearance for enhanced taste and more sales and profit in this competitive marketplace.

Experts also urged citizens that they should check the quality of food before purchasing and only buy approved products from reliable stores as food adulteration with poisonous chemical like formalin is widespread and regularly applied on fish, fruit, meat and milk that causes different types of cancers, asthma and skin diseases.

They also demanded the government should also take serious action with strict laws against those culprits who were in practice of selling adulterated food items among citizens.

Doctors said they should save themselves and their descendants, who have to fight all together against these ill trends of adulteration to protect their coming generations.