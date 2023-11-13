Open Menu

Experts Call For Multi-sectoral Dialogue To Prevent Diabetes, Obesity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Novo Nordisk Pakistan in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar organized a policy dialogue on World Diabetes Day 2023 here on Monday.

Policymakers, Government departments, UN, NGOs, academia, media, medical associations, and corporates developed a joint call to action on diabetes and obesity prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyle.

The policy dialogue was attended by Nadeem Aslam Chief Secretary, H.E. Jakob Linulf Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Joint Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President and General Manager Novo Nordisk Pakistan including other dignitaries.

Prof. Dr. AH Aamir, Project Director D-TALK and Insulin for Life Program and HOD Endocrinology Unit, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Govt. of KP briefed the audience about the growing challenge of diabetes and obesity in Pakistan and efforts to tackle it.

He highlighted that the government is committed to tackling the increasing burden through concerted efforts to improve the health status of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the occasion, the Danish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Jakob Linulf appreciated the efforts made by the Government of KP and their approach to dealing with the diabetes and obesity burden.

His words were echoed by Mr Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, who further highlighted the importance of Public-Private Partnerships to counter chronic diseases like diabetes.

The policy dialogue resulted in the development and agreement on a set of recommendations highlighting areas for multi-sectoral collaboration to strengthen capacity, leadership, governance and partnerships to accelerate provincial response for the prevention and control of diabetes and obesity.

