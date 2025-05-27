Open Menu

Experts Call For Palm Oil Expansion To Reduce Import Bill And Boost Local Production

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) National and provincial agricultural experts and researchers expressed deep concern over Pakistan’s rising edible oil import bill, which exceeds $5 billion annually, and the unusually high per capita consumption of over 24 kilograms of oil. They emphasized that the lack of marketing, oil extraction and processing units for palm oil remains a major obstacle to attracting local farmers to cultivate this important crop.

These views were shared during a seminar titled “From Nursery to Field – Best Practices for Oil Palm Seedling Transplanting and Management,” jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) under the Agriculture Linkages Program (ALP) held at the Senate Hall on Tuesday.

The Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr Inayatullah Rajper highlighted that palm oil could become an important crop for Pakistan, however, creating demand in the market was essential for its promotion. He said that just as castor oil holds significance globally in the production of specialized lubricants and chemical products used in aviation, similarly, it was necessary to introduce palm oil to the general consumer as a need of the hour.

Dr Mazharuddin Keerio also urged policymakers, the government and industrialists to invest in and establish palm oil processing units. Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director General of PARC’s Southern Zone Agricultural Research Centre (SARC) stated that soybean and palm oil have not yet been adopted as food products in the country.

These oils are mostly used in the detergent and soap-making industries. He revealed that an average Pakistani consumes 24 kilograms of oil, 26 kilograms of sugar and 3 kilograms of salt annually, which nearly doubles the consumption levels of many other countries. He further added that Pakistan imports edible oil worth $5 billion annually.

The Principal Investigator of the project Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi said that one of the main reasons for farmers' lack of interest in cultivating palm oil was the absence of processing units and market demand. He said that if research, policymaking and infrastructure development were pursued through a coordinated strategy, the cultivation of palm oil in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan could open a new chapter in agricultural development.

Dr Nizamuddin Depar, Head of Soil Sciences at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture declared that Sindh’s agro-climatic conditions were conducive for palm oil cultivation. The Co-Principal Investigator Dr Muhammad Saleem Sarki, prominent academics and researchers including Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr Muharam Ali Qambrani, Imdad Ali Soho, Sanaullah Solangi, Dr Saima Kulsoom Baber and others also participated in the event.

