Experts call for proper mechanism to combat challenges of rapid urbanization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Two-day International Workshop on "Sustainable Cities: Issues and Challenges of Rapid Urbanization" concluded on Wednesday with a call by experts to follow strategies for combating challenges of rapid urbanization due to increasing population up to doubled in its size by 2050.

The experts observed that nearly seven of ten people in the world will live in cities due to the increased urban population till 2050. The majority of the additional three billion urbanites would be concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

It is expected that over 80 percent of the urban population, added in the next 15 years, will be found in middle-income countries such as China, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Cities and metropolitan areas are powerhouses of economic growth, contributing about 60 per cent of global Gross Development Production (GDP). However, they also account for about 70 per cent of global carbon emissions and over 60 per cent of resource use. Over one billion people live in slums and this number keep rising, the experts viewed.

South Asia's policymakers, the World Bank report says, face a choice: continue on the same path or undertake difficult and appropriate reforms to improve the region's trajectory of development, he said.

During the opening session of the workshop, Prime Minister's Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Husain said haphazard urbanization in developing countries is a result of the policies that left cities to grow organically resulting in huge slums, tangled traffic, large greenhouse emissions and sprawling suburbs.

Dr. Ishrat Husain said once the required investments and partnerships are in place, sustainable cities have to be equipped to perform the five major functions to meet the challenges of the future including economic development, social development, urban governance and environmental management, he said.

The workshop was held at COMSTECH from January 28-29 at its Secretariat in Islamabad. COMSTECH is the key Science and Technology advisory body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The workshop included a large number of local and foreign experts from academia and industry, company executives, and developers from OIC Countries to discuss how policies, technology, and best practices can trigger transformations towards smarter cities.

Experts from Turkey, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Afghanistan and Egypt participated besides a large number of participants from local public and private organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Acting Coordinator General of COMSTECH Dr. Tariq Banuri traced the history of the idea of sustainable development and the challenges the world now faces not only from finite resources but global warming.

He pointed out that increasing urbanization was now an inevitable phenomenon of growth but there are various models to address the incumbent challenges.

These include such notable efforts as practiced by Pakistan's own Dr. Akhtar Hameed Khan and Arif Hasan that build on the notion of community ownership of urban social projects.

Earlier, Dr. Khurshid Hasnain, Adviser COMSTECH welcomed the participants and appraised the audience of COMSTECH's efforts for capacity building and network formation between scientists and technologists of OIC member States.

The workshop was comprised over a total of seven sessions and speakers included Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Dr. Shahid Mahmood of Interactive Group, Zafar Iqbal, Director Planning CDA besides experts from local and World Green Building Councils, among others.