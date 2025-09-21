Experts call for raising awareness, strengthening community support on World Alzheimer’s Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Experts observed the World Alzheimer’s Day on Sunday themed "Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimer’s" to raise awareness and knowledge of dementia by encouraging people to ask questions about it.

The day aims to foster open communication with older adults and promote greater awareness and community backing for the five lakh people impacted by these diseases.

According to a report aired on state news channel, the researchers and experts have stressed for raising awareness on dementia on this day adding that the focus was on breaking stigma and encouraging open conversations to support those affected, especially older adults.

Experts emphasized the need for stronger community support and shared updates on research and care. The campaign urges everyone to get involved, offer help and create a more understanding environment for dementia patients and their families.

Dr. Waleed Shahzad a leading expert explained that dementia is often misunderstood as simple memory loss in old age. "Most people are unaware that this is a medical condition. They often think it is just forgetfulness due to aging, vitamin deficiencies or stress," he said.

He added that unhealthy lifestyles are also a major factor and currently, around 10% of people over the age of 60 in Pakistan are affected by this disease.

Expert added that attitudes toward dementia remain a major concern, with 62% of healthcare practitioners mistakenly believing it to be a normal part of ageing. Additionally, 35% of caregivers have hidden a dementia diagnosis due to stigma and one in four members of the public still believe that nothing can be done to address the condition.

Another expert Prof. Dr. Farhan Ahmad added that Alzheimer’s disease currently has no cure and progressively worsens over time, gradually affecting memory, thinking abilities and behavior.

However, early diagnosis plays a crucial role in managing the condition. With timely medical intervention, appropriate medications, lifestyle changes and support therapies, it is possible to slow the progression of symptoms, maintain independence for longer and significantly improve the quality of life for both patients and their caregivers.

He stressed that strong family and community support is essential in managing Alzheimer’s, as emotional care, understanding, and a supportive environment can greatly improve the patient’s well-being and help caregivers cope with the challenges of the disease.