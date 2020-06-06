Experts call for review of environmental protection, biodiversity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Environmental experts on Friday urged to activate the national coordination forums and emphasized the need to implement the environmental awareness, conservation and protection strategies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Environmental experts on Friday urged to activate the national coordination forums and emphasized the need to implement the environmental awareness, conservation and protection strategies.

The speakers on Friday in webinar organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) pointed out the financial resources and capacity to handle the local environmental management plans need to be addressed on high priority.

Devcom-Pakistan and DTN director, Munir Ahmed said that the devolution of environment has weakened the environmental awareness, conservation and protection.

He said that though the environmental protection is on top priority by the government and all over the world but there is need of strict environmental legislation.

He said country's EPA is playing proactive role in environmental monitoring and protection. He said that we can be directly benefited to local nature cover and natural resources.

Environmental Law Expert Ahmad Rafay Alam said we need to revisit the environmental legislation and build the capacity of EPAs to understand and comprehend the relevant legislation while approving the development projects.

He said that there is need to work on environmental degradation.

Asif Shuja Khan another environmental expert urged for proactive decision making to protect environment and biodiversity.

He also urged to develop mechanisms to address the transboundary environmental issues.

Dr Farzana Altaf said that the civil society to come up with awareness and support to conservation and protection of the environment. We cannot stop development.

Senior Director WWF-Pakistan Rab Nawz said that we are fast losing biological diversity and environmental crimes go on unchecked resulting huge loss of nature and natural resources.

Environment and Community Development expert from Mexico city Norma Munguia asked to promote the community based management of natural resources. It would enhance the ownership of the communities that would come up to protect their resources. Environmental protection is on low priority all over the world as compare to unsustainable development.