Experts call for strengthened scientific collaboration on water sustainability in OIC countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Speakers at a high-level workshop on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening scientific and technological collaborations in the field of water sustainability, aiming to ensure a resilient and sustainable water future for Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

The workshop, titled “Evaluating the Potential of Membrane Technologies for Desalination and Waste water Recycling in OIC Countries,” was hosted by COMSTECH, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

Bringing together distinguished experts, researchers, and policy makers, the event focused on innovative solutions to address water scarcity in OIC nations, which face mounting challenges due to rapid population growth, climate change, and industrial expansion.

OIC countries, despite covering nearly two-thirds of the world’s landmass and hosting 50% of the global population, hold only 14.5% of the world’s freshwater resources, making water management a critical priority.

The workshop underscored the need for advanced technologies—including reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and ultra filtration—to enhance water security.

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting water sustainability through research, capacity building, and policy-driven initiatives.

He highlighted that water scarcity is intricately linked to food security, energy sustainability, urbanization, and public health.

He also emphasized the role of nanotechnology, sensor-based monitoring, and GPS data analysis in improving water management efficiency, urging OIC nations to foster scientific collaboration for practical and scalable solutions.

Director General (Water Quality) of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Dr. Hifza Rasheed, stressed the importance of capacity building and knowledge-sharing among OIC countries to develop sustainable water solutions for future generations.

The workshop facilitated in-depth discussions on scientific innovations, institutional linkages, and regional cooperation to improve access to clean and reliable water sources.

COMSTECH reaffirmed its dedication to supporting joint research initiatives, policy development, and technological advancements to bridge the widening gap between water demand and availability.

Over 130 participants from OIC countries, including Turkiye, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen, Senegal, and Egypt, attended the workshop, underscoring the growing momentum towards a collective approach to water security in the region.