UrduPoint.com

Experts Call For Strengthening Human Security In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:13 PM

Experts call for strengthening human security in Afghanistan

The experts hailing from diverse aura of social and professional facets called global players and key stakeholders to strengthen human security in Afghanistan as human were the longest devastated subject during decades' long conflict in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The experts hailing from diverse aura of social and professional facets called global players and key stakeholders to strengthen human security in Afghanistan as human were the longest devastated subject during decades' long conflict in the region.

The Human Security Institute (THSI) has organized an international webinar on "Future Prospects of Human Security in Afghanistan" where a wide array of stakeholders joined the session including Ambassador Asif Durrani, Dr Salma Malik, Dr Husnul Amin, Brigadier Mehmood Shah and the Chief Guest senior journalist Saleem Safi, said a news release.

Ambassador Durrani emphasized upon the importance of Afghanistan being a neighbouring country that there would be a spillover effect in terms of hostility, honour and revenge.

Expert of Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Salma mostly focused on the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan by explaining that how children, women and especially refugees were affected by this political vacuum created in Afghanistan.

Dr Husnul Amin also shed light on humanity being compromised be it freedom of social life or political freedom.

Brig Mahmood Shah highlighted that there should be no external interference in the politics of the Afghan Taliban to peacefully settle the issue.

Saleem Safi pointed out some ignored areas by sharing his views on the celebrations of Taliban's control in Afghanistan. He explained that there were two possibilities, one was the recognition and the other was non-recognition of the Taliban Internationally.

The latter case would result in two ways first, it would be suicide for Pakistan and second, the Taliban might reverse in their socio-political affairs.

Director General THSI Rafique Ahmed Qureshi concluded the event by saying that a great debate of political settlement was going on, adding, "Amid this, there must be measures to ensure, enforce and strengthen Human Security in Afghanistan as humans are the most affected subjects for decades."He also thanked the speakers for gracing the event and re uttered that the human security institute would raise the voice for the security of human rights on every platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Suicide Safi Women Event From Refugee Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

15 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

51 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

54 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.