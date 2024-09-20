Experts call for timely diagnosis, awareness of dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Experts at a seminar on 'Dengue Preparedness and Management,' organised by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday, emphasized the critical importance of correct diagnosis, timely treatment, and ongoing follow-up care to prevent fatalities and complications in dengue patients.

The event, chaired by PHC CEO Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, highlighted the essential role of public awareness in combating dengue, with speakers acknowledging the efforts of the PHC in raising awareness.

Dr. Saqib Aziz, in his opening remarks, underscored the need for quality treatment and public education on dengue. He urged stakeholders, health professionals, and district administrations to actively participate in awareness campaigns and preventive efforts, stressing that dengue is a complex issue that requires a coordinated, multifaceted approach. He noted the rising number of dengue cases in Punjab and the impact of climate change on its spread.

Professor Muhammad Imran Hasan Khan, Chairperson of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG), highlighted the role of DEAG in building healthcare capacity across the province to combat dengue. He emphasized that early diagnosis and proper management are crucial for successful treatment, adding that teamwork among healthcare providers is key.

Professor Tanvir-us-Salam from Allama Iqbal Medical College focused on the need for accurate diagnosis and treatment of dengue, dispelling common misconceptions. He also stressed the importance of government-led initiatives to eliminate breeding grounds, public education, and affordable dengue diagnostic services.

The seminar attracted a large audience of health professionals, including senior physicians, health department officials, and district administrators, all committed to enhancing dengue preparedness and management in Punjab.