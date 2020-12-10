Experts call for tree plantation over agriculture land to revive fertility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Farmers were advised in a seminar regarding 'World Soil Day' to take initiatives for tree plantation at their agriculture fields aimed at giving rest to land for rehabilitation of fertility as it could be the only way out to save the land from degradation.

The seminar was organized jointly by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam and Research and Development Foundation (RDF) under the project "Soil conservation and efficient water management for sustainable agriculture" on Thursday.

The seminar was attended by soil scientists, researchers, farmers from Mirpurkhas district, members of water associations, farmer organizations and those producing compost and bio-char for rehabilitation of soil fertility.

Prof. Enayat Rajpar, a soil scientist, known researcher and chairman of the soil science department at SAU, said now is the time to control soil through adopting organic farming and avoid chemical use. Soil biodiversity should be protected through sustainable agriculture practices, mainly adopting organic food crops, he said. He said that hundreds of thousands acres of land has turned saline in many districts of the province because of overuse of water and chemical inputs.

"Now this earth is available but useless, because it cannot produce food or any crop," he added.

Such circumstances required adopting old practices to give rest to the land through cultivating trees and forestry, he suggested adding that "It will help recover land fertility after a few years." He criticized the authorities concerned on their failure in keeping eye over land degradation.

Because of cultivating crops every year on the same land without giving rest to it, he said. Prof. Rajpar, who conducted various studies on different eco-regions in Sindh province, also pointed out the way farmers burn waste of sugarcane, rice and cotton, which actually destroy the microorganism elements. It may help maintain soil fertility, he said and gave examples from the world nations, who do not burn waste and rather provide water to form compost, which needed to maintain microorganism. He also opposed alternative irrigation methods like drip irrigation, which gives water to plants and deprives soil biodiversity near there. Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, a researcher and director university advancement and financial assistance, emphasized the need to introduce land use policy to control urbanization, which has eaten away fertile land through commercialization. "We can see schemes developing around the towns, cities and villages using fertile agriculture land because there was no land use policy to save this land for food production," he said. He quoted reports which show that around 80 percent underground water has become contaminated and communities cannot use it for drinking purposes.

Like this, watercourses carrying water were also unsafe for consumption, he said and added, there were many reports indicating that irrigation water as well as underground water have become source of spreading diseases.

He suggested protecting soil biodiversity, which was important to maintain wildlife, mainly insects inhabiting there. He talked about the different ecoregions of the province, including coastal and arid zones, where soil was under stress due to many reasons, like sea intrusion. He said more area has still been covered by rain flood water because there was no way to recover lands. He said there were many highways and roads but no culverts were built to give a way to flood water to avoid the uncertainty of farmers, whose lands were still flooded. Masroor Shahwani, another researcher, working with Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) also pointed out misuse of soil, which has become weak and cannot produce anything. "Now we have to revive the soil to ensure producing nutritious food", he said and added, if the land cannot produce, there was the need to encourage farmers to plant trees and forestry like previously our forefathers used to do to maintain soil fertility. He said trees have important elements to recover soil fertility after some time. "We have plant nurseries everywhere but they do not have forest tree species to plant at lands for the purpose", he said. The speakers opposed the sugarcane cultivation continuously at the same land every year without giving rest to the land and suggested to adopt crop rotation. Some farmers said they need an on-farm drain system to avoid salinity, which has destroyed hundreds of thousands acres land. Saima Awan, a researcher suggested to adopt bio-char technology to maintain soil. She argues many agriculture nations have adopted this bio-char technology and now have success stories however in Pakistan particularly in Sindh province there was no concept to have alternative for soil conservation. She asked farmers to have bio-char fertilizer for rehabilitation of lands in case they are facing productivity issues. Abdul Jaleel Jarwar asked farmers not to burn agriculture waste, which is actually organic matter to keep the land fertile. You should give water to make it compost naturally. He said through burning waste we do not know how many microorganisms are being burnt, which otherwise are beneficial for soil fertility. He said that there was no rule to prevent use of pesticides banned worldwide and only being used here in Pakistan. Bawani Shankar, representatives of the provincial agriculture department said besides excessive use of chemical input to crops, unequal water distribution is also the main cause of land infertility. "We can see a large proportion of agricultural land has turned into barren land, which have been discarded for long," he said adding that this shows unawareness among farmers in the field, who use more water and chemical input. He also endorsed the advice of crop rotation mechanism to save the land through giving rest to land.