Experts call for tweaking laws handling cases of missing children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The experts have underscored the need for tweaking laws handling cases of missing children and avoiding decriminilization of the victims. They called for action against the perpetrator of abuse and violence against the missing children.

They were speaking at a policy seminar on issues pertaining to child abuse and missing children to overcome violence against juvenile and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to play a proactive role in a safer and better environment for children.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Roshni Helpline, dedicated to the cause of the missing children, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

Dr. Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, said that it is a matter of concern that the issue of missing children in Pakistan is persisting despite enough legislation which shows that there would be some flaws and lapse in terms of definition and jurisdiction issues around missing children.

He called for further public awareness, improved investigation leading to profiling of the perpetrators behind the missing of children. He pointed out the critical role of the police in addressing missing children cases and urged for enhanced training to improve response time to act to find the missing children.

Muhammad Ali, Executive Director of Roshni Helpline, shared the organization's ongoing efforts since its inception in 1999, influenced by the tragic incident in which a serial killer Javed Iqbal admitted killing 100 children.

Roshni Helpline now boasts a network of 9,000 volunteers, who have helped trace and reunite over 11,800 missing children with their families. Ali explained the organization's key role in assisting families and police through their vibrant social media network, which aids in combating child trafficking.

Ali Shan, Manager of Trainings at Roshni Helpline, emphasized the inadequacy and flaws in the existing legislative measures, specifically the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act (ZARRA 2020). He explored the gaps in current legal frameworks and the slow pace of investigations, calling for urgent reform to protect vulnerable children.

According to Ali, 3070 missing children cases were reported to Roshni Helpline in 2024 alone, with over 90% successfully reunited or located. He revealed that the male-to-female ratio in missing children cases is heavily skewed towards boys and that cases of abuse involving boys are also on the rise.

He said the largest number of missing children comes from urban centers, with a significant concentration in the 11-15 age group. Shan noted that despite the legislation's potential, many police officers remain unaware of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) associated with it, which hinders effective action. Additionally, the Pakistan Penal Code's Section 364-A, which only addresses child abduction for those under 14, is outdated. He called for tweaking the law under which the child should be considered at the age of 18.

Former Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roughani of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) addressed the critical gaps in legislation, particularly the ambiguity surrounding the definition of a “missing child.” She pointed out that while Pakistan has rigorous laws in place for child protection, the issue of missing children is often overlooked in these frameworks. Roughani called for improved coordination among police, social protection agencies, and community services, along with stronger implementation of existing laws. She also highlighted the need for a national database to aid in data-driven policymaking and emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about child rights.

MNA Sehar Kamran, Member National Assembly Committee on Human Rights, from the Pakistan People’s Party, echoed these concerns, stressing that legislation on child abuse remains reactive rather than proactive. She pointed out that child abuse cases came into public consciousness after the Kasur incidents but lamented that the laws are fragmented and lack effective implementation. Sehar further emphasized the importance of educating the public, particularly through schools and universities, to foster greater awareness of child rights and abuse prevention.

Syed Kaleem Imam, former Inspector General of Police, offered a critical perspective on the police’s role, identifying deep-rooted issues within Pakistan's criminal justice system. Imam suggested that the police force’s colonial legacy and lack of resources continue to hinder its effectiveness in addressing child abuse and exploitation cases. He also argued that societal attitudes and the lack of proper training for law enforcement officers on issues like child abuse exacerbate the crisis. Imam called for comprehensive reforms in both the legal and enforcement sectors, including stricter punishment for offenders, better training for police officers, and a more holistic approach to child protection by not criminalizing the victim children rather providing them psychosocial support.