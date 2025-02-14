Experts call for unified action against violent extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) On the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, experts and advocates gathered here to discuss strategies for combating violent extremism in Pakistan.

The event highlighted the importance of policies, community involvement and cultural shifts. It focused on addressing these issues through actions and a cooperative approach between the government and civil society, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Dr Shabana Fayyaz, a leading voice in peacebuilding and gender equality, emphasized the critical role of women in tackling violent extremism. She urged both men and women to advocate for greater female participation in decision-making and community resilience efforts.

Dr Mosarrat Qadeem, Co-Founder PAIMAN Alumni Trust, pointed out a gap between the state and community workers, criticizing the lack of engagement with grassroots organizations.

Dr Dayyab Gillani, the Director of Research Development at NACTA, discussed the importance of policy making and implementation to reduce violent extremism.

Former Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, underscored the importance of governance and legal frameworks in addressing radicalization, stressing that the rule of law is fundamental to combating extremism.

The discussion brought together perspectives and highlighted the need for a multi-faceted approach, including policy reform, community engagement, gender inclusion, and cultural change. The experts agreed that eradicating violent extremism in Pakistan requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, including government, civil society, and local communities.