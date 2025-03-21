Experts Call For Urgent Action On Forest Conservation In Pakistan On 'World Forest Day'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Environmental experts Friday marked World Forest Day by calling for increased awareness of forest conservation in Pakistan and embracing innovative technologies to transform forest monitoring, ultimately boosting the efficiency and accuracy of tracking and managing forest resources.
Dr. Aamir Saleem Chairman Department of Forestry & Range Management at Arid Agriculture University stressed the alarming rate of deforestation in Pakistan, revealing that the country has only 5% forest cover and ranks second globally in rapid forest degradation, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and action.
Dr. Aamir Saleem emphasized the crucial role of stakeholders, including teachers, students, local journalists, and community-based organization representatives, in raising awareness and driving efforts to address Pakistan's deforestation crisis.
He further highlighted the importance of government policies and tree plantation drives in protecting Pakistan's forests and mitigating the impacts of deforestation.
He also underscored the vital role of forests in maintaining a healthy environment, combating climate change, and supporting local communities.
However, he warned that forests in Pakistan and many other countries are facing severe degradation, posing a significant threat to these critical ecosystems.
Khalid Azeem, an environmental expert also emphasized the importance of youth involvement in environmental conservation, stating that young people should take an active role in protecting Pakistan's natural resources and promoting sustainable development.
He noted that the density of most of Pakistan's forests is below 70%, highlighting the need for collective efforts to restore them to their full potential by adopting international best practices in Natural Resource Management.
Environmental experts strongly emphasized the importance of large-scale tree plantation drives as a crucial step towards saving the environment and improving the lives of both humans and animals on the planet.
By planting more trees, individuals can contribute significantly to mitigating climate change, conserving biodiversity, and maintaining ecological balance.
This in turn will help ensure a healthier and more sustainable environment, ultimately enhancing the well-being of humans and wildlife alike, they added.
