Experts call for urgent need of financing Tobacco Control in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Experts on Public Health have called for sustained financing to ensure effective tobacco control at both provincial and national levels for strong enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and support for smokers trying to quit.

Tobacco consumption is a significant public health challenge in Pakistan, with severe consequences for individuals and the healthcare system, experts added.

Despite national efforts, the absence of comprehensive provincial legislation continues to weaken tobacco control, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The economic burden of tobacco-related illnesses strains healthcare resources, making investment in tobacco control a necessity rather than an option, they stressed.

The experts suggest that raising tobacco taxes, allocating funds for control efforts, and implementing stricter regulations at the provincial level can help combat this growing crisis.

While expressing views at a consutative session, the experts says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces unique challenges in tobacco control due to the lack of robust provincial legislation.

While national laws exist, their enforcement remains inconsistent, particularly within KP, where policy gaps have led to widespread violations.

Tobacco products remain affordable, especially for young consumers, because of weak taxation policies at the provincial level.

Without a substantial increase in taxes, the easy accessibility of tobacco products continues to fuel addiction, they elaborates.

Furthermore, enforcement mechanisms within KP are underfunded and ineffective, allowing tobacco advertising, public smoking, and illicit sales to thrive.

Establishing dedicated tobacco control funding through a provincial tax would provide long-term financial support for awareness campaigns, smoking cessation programs, and regulatory enforcement.

Political resistance remains one of the biggest obstacles to effective tobacco control in KP.

Many policymakers hesitate to impose stringent regulations, fearing backlash from the tobacco industry and its financial influence.

Lobbying efforts have blocked proposals for higher taxes and tougher legislation, leaving anti-tobacco efforts severely underfunded.

The lack of political will to prioritize tobacco control prevents the province from making meaningful progress.

Overcoming this resistance requires transparent policymaking, strong leadership, and public advocacy to highlight the economic and health benefits of tobacco control.

Weak enforcement has further exacerbated KP’s tobacco control challenges.

Smoking bans in public places are often ignored, advertising restrictions are poorly implemented, and mandatory health warnings on cigarette packaging are frequently disregarded.

Without strict monitoring, compliance remains low, allowing the tobacco industry to continue operating with minimal restrictions. Strengthening provincial enforcement mechanisms will ensure compliance and deter violations, making existing laws more effective.

To effectively combat tobacco use in KP, stronger financial commitments and provincial action are needed.

Increasing tobacco taxes and ensuring that a portion of revenue is allocated directly to tobacco control programs would provide sustainable funding for long-term initiatives.

Implementing stricter regulations at the provincial level would ensure uniform enforcement and close existing loopholes that allow tobacco companies to exploit weak policies.

Reducing industry influence by prioritizing public health over corporate interests is crucial to preventing policy manipulation. Additionally, targeted awareness campaigns and smoking cessation programs can help individuals quit smoking while preventing new tobacco users from emerging.

Tobacco control is more than just a health issue—it is a social and economic imperative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The province must recognize that sustained investment and stringent regulations are the only way forward in safeguarding public health and reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

Without decisive action, KP risks falling behind in the fight against tobacco consumption, prolonging the economic and healthcare crisis.

By prioritizing adequate financing and stronger legislation, the province can take meaningful steps toward a healthier, tobacco-free future. Policymakers must act now to ensure that future generations are protected from the devastating effects of tobacco use, securing a healthier and more prosperous KP for all.