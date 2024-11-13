- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change
Experts Call For Urgent Need Of Modern Technology For Pakistani Farmers To Combat Climate Change
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Amid escalating climate challenges, experts at a ground breaking seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, stressed the urgent need for Pakistani farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to sustain and boost agricultural productivity
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Amid escalating climate challenges, experts at a ground breaking seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, stressed the urgent need for Pakistani farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to sustain and boost agricultural productivity.
For decades, traditional farming practices have hindered significant growth, leaving the country vulnerable to the mounting pressures of climate change.
On Wednesday, a two-day seminar was held at Dr. A. M. Shaikh Auditorium. Leading institutions, including Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), provincial research bodies and farmer’s organizations were urged to play an active role in equipping farmers with the essential skills and tools for climate resilience and agricultural advancement.
According to the SAU spokesperson, addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized that climate change is having severe impacts on the agriculture sector, making it essential to empower farmers to adapt quickly to these changes. "Farmers are the backbone of agriculture, and by training them through FFS, we can better prepare them to face climate challenges and drive sustainable growth," he stated.
He pointed out that while global agricultural productivity has reached 100 percent, Pakistan lags at just 60 percent, underlining a significant opportunity to enhance both economic resilience and farmer welfare.
This gap highlights the need for agricultural development through co-creation, where farmers, scientists and institutions collaborate to drive innovation.
By democratizing agricultural science and making it accessible to all, Pakistan can empower its farming community, boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural sector in the face of emerging challenges.
Speaking from Rome via video link, Ms. Anne-Sophie Poisot, Global Head of Farmer Field Schools at FAO, outlined FAO’s ambitious target of reaching 40 million farmers by 2040. She explained that digital technology is a critical tool for modernizing FFS programs, allowing farmers to make independent, innovative decisions. “FFS equips farmers with guidance, tools and skills to drive their own success,” she said, emphasizing that modern solutions are key to helping them adapt to unpredictable climate patterns.
FAO Sindh Head James Robert Okoth underscored the importance of sustainability and inclusivity within FFS programs to counter the effects of rapidly changing weather.
He lauded SAU’s role in transforming farmers from passive recipients to proactive participants in agricultural development.
Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah praised SAU’s guidance to farmers through expert support and student involvement, calling it a vital step toward a climate-smart future for Sindh.
Recent Stories
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan
Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons
PM departs for Pakistan after wrapping up visit to Azerbaijan
NDMA Chairman urges international collaboration to combat climate-driven catastr ..
Youth's role vital for boosting agriculture growth; Rana Mashhood
IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur
Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in Khanewal
To boost foreign reserves, efforts required for raising FDI & exports; Ikhtiar B ..
Cattle thieves gang busted
NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to FBR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari7 seconds ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters9 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan58 seconds ago
-
Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons5 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after wrapping up visit to Azerbaijan5 minutes ago
-
NDMA Chairman urges international collaboration to combat climate-driven catastrophes5 minutes ago
-
Youth's role vital for boosting agriculture growth; Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in Khanewal3 hours ago
-
To boost foreign reserves, efforts required for raising FDI & exports; Ikhtiar Baig3 hours ago
-
Cattle thieves gang busted3 hours ago
-
NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to FBR3 hours ago
-
Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside3 hours ago