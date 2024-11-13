Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change

Amid escalating climate challenges, experts at a ground breaking seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, stressed the urgent need for Pakistani farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to sustain and boost agricultural productivity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Amid escalating climate challenges, experts at a ground breaking seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, stressed the urgent need for Pakistani farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to sustain and boost agricultural productivity.

For decades, traditional farming practices have hindered significant growth, leaving the country vulnerable to the mounting pressures of climate change.

On Wednesday, a two-day seminar was held at Dr. A. M. Shaikh Auditorium. Leading institutions, including Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), provincial research bodies and farmer’s organizations were urged to play an active role in equipping farmers with the essential skills and tools for climate resilience and agricultural advancement.

According to the SAU spokesperson, addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized that climate change is having severe impacts on the agriculture sector, making it essential to empower farmers to adapt quickly to these changes. "Farmers are the backbone of agriculture, and by training them through FFS, we can better prepare them to face climate challenges and drive sustainable growth," he stated.

He pointed out that while global agricultural productivity has reached 100 percent, Pakistan lags at just 60 percent, underlining a significant opportunity to enhance both economic resilience and farmer welfare.

This gap highlights the need for agricultural development through co-creation, where farmers, scientists and institutions collaborate to drive innovation.

By democratizing agricultural science and making it accessible to all, Pakistan can empower its farming community, boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural sector in the face of emerging challenges.

Speaking from Rome via video link, Ms. Anne-Sophie Poisot, Global Head of Farmer Field Schools at FAO, outlined FAO’s ambitious target of reaching 40 million farmers by 2040. She explained that digital technology is a critical tool for modernizing FFS programs, allowing farmers to make independent, innovative decisions. “FFS equips farmers with guidance, tools and skills to drive their own success,” she said, emphasizing that modern solutions are key to helping them adapt to unpredictable climate patterns.

FAO Sindh Head James Robert Okoth underscored the importance of sustainability and inclusivity within FFS programs to counter the effects of rapidly changing weather.

He lauded SAU’s role in transforming farmers from passive recipients to proactive participants in agricultural development.

Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah praised SAU’s guidance to farmers through expert support and student involvement, calling it a vital step toward a climate-smart future for Sindh.