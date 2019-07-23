Experts call scientific research, regional collaboration for eco-tourism necessary

The experts Monday called scientific research and regional collaboration for eco-tourism necessary to preserve the landscape and sustainable development of mountains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The experts Monday called scientific research and regional collaboration for eco-tourism necessary to preserve the landscape and sustainable development of mountains.

The speakers expressed their views at the Policy Conference on Regional Cooperation "Managing the Health of Mountains Ecosystems along the Silk Road organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan).

Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan in his welcome address said that Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region was rich in biodiversity however, for Pakistan being an arid country, with one of the world's biggest snow deposits was facing many challenges as the entire ecosystem was very fragile.

It is the major region with most of the tributaries of River Indus whereas the region was prone to natural disasters ranging from glacial lake outburst flood to landslides, he added.

"Climate Change is not a myth rather a reality faced by many geographical regions. Therefore, it is high time to develop communities to gear up for withstanding the climate change," Hammad noted.

ICIMOD, he said had brought vast knowledge and expertise namely lessons learnt in various countries through global initiatives for protecting weak ecosystems and it could be replicated here in the country.

Owing to the uniqueness of the valley, the cultivation models implemented in the plains must not be applied in the valley whereas the best global practices propitious for the area should be adopted, the DG WWF-Pakistan said.

Director General ICIMOD David Molden said that our mission was to ensure sustainable and resilient mountain development.

"This platform will bring people sharing knowledge and expertise to devise best solutions for sustainable solutions," he added.

"Our mountains are global assets where it's the biodiversity that gets affected. Water resources come from mountains as 10 major river basins like Indus rely on mountains feeding over 2 billion people," Molden said.

The DG ICIMOD was of the view that there was need to bring mountain issues at the regional and global agenda as mountain people were facing unprecedented challenges.

He said that recent global studies had revealed people living in mountains more poverty stricken than those residing in plains.

"It has given us the idea to take action and realize the weakness of mountains and control biodiversity losses," he added.

ICIMOD was in a very unique position as it worked in transboundary landscape including HKH Pamir region, he said adding, "Bam-e-Dunya (Roof of the World) project is a well-thought programme as we are working at four different landscapes.

Our landscape approach and water resource approach had benefited at various levels in implementing various intiatives." "The people from Sindh have reservations over water supply from Indus River however, Bam-e-Dunya is going to impact Sindh region," he mentioned.

The moot would help the stakeholders to consider firstly biodiversity conservation and then human development. Ecosystem service assessment which was much necessary and sustainable tourism as it brought money with destruction of the native ecology which needed to be addressed, he said.

"ICIMOD has great experience in organic agriculture where the northern areas of the country have huge potential in this regard. HKH region however, has a bigger issue of infrastructure development which should be brought into notice," he added.

ICIMOD, Director Basanta Raj Shrestha had presented the agenda and objectives of the Conference. Shozab Abbas of Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his remarks noted that Pakistan is blessed with complexity of terrans from Northern areas' mountains to plains and deserts garbed by the Indus waters. "ICIMOD is an organization who developed knowledge repository for eight countries of the region. The conference has been essentially important for Pakistan and the department itself," he added.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Dr Hashmi Khan Popalzai said the theme of the conference was much pertinent but less explored.

However, the conference would enable the experts to mull over transboundary landscape and biodiversity conservation and also managing climate change and its effects to cope with its challenges including dealing with water scarcity issue and emerging challenges.

Pakistan had given due consideration to biodiversity conservation through Clean Green Pakistan programme with Prime Minister's key focus on it, he said.

Bam-e-Dunya network had helped manage collaboration at regional for preserving mountains and weak ecosystems, the Secretary said.

"Adaptation of green technologies for China Pakistan Economic Corridor is essential along with research to develop sustainable mountain development initiatives," Popalzai maintained.

Meanwhile, the panelists deliberated on various issues and presented their recommendations for way forward where representatives from Tajikistan, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan partook in the session moderated by Zaigham Khan.