Experts Call Strict Compliance Of ISO' Standards

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Experts at a function, arranged here by the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) called for strict compliance of ISO's standards for risk managements and quality assurance in all the public-related services.

The function (an educative-interactive session) was aimed at promoting awareness about the importance of ISO's standards for assuring quality of life and healthy environment.

It was the part of continuing professional development's activities, arranged by the centre on the issues of public importance that was also aimed at capacity-building of the young generation on the issues of national importance.

It was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, while the Center's secretary Gp Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin was the resource person, who through detailed presentation briefed the participants about various aspects of ISO' Standards.

While deliberating upon the topic of 'Integrated Management System, entailing ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS-18001 and 45001, Najamuddin said the public and private entrepreneurs must be aware of their importance to enhance their image and credibility as well as to achieve the confidence of the consumers and the end-users.

Those who participated in the discussion included Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, vice chancellor Karkarum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was the resource person.

The resource person said, ISO 45001 is a new international framework for developing, managing and maintaining an Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

This, he added could help reduce the frequency of work-related incidents and employee ill health. Any organisation can benefit from the formalised structure for addressing risks and opportunities that ISO 45001 provides.

He also explained various clauses of the prevailing ISO's standards and practices in respect of various human-related services.

In the concluding remarks, Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi said the Center has been activated in the recent months, having regular interaction with the young engineers for their professional development and better understanding of the relevant issues.

