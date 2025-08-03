Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In Pakistan, countless women struggle with drug addiction behind closed doors, their pain hidden by a wall of silence and stigma. Many suffer alone, too afraid to seek help for fear of judgment, shame, or rejection by their families and society.

“It started quietly, I didn’t even realize when I lost control,” said one young woman in recovery, speaking anonymously from a rehab center. Health experts and social activists now warn that this growing crisis demands urgent attention and compassionate care before more lives are lost to neglect and shame.

Dr. Shamsher Hayat, a PhD, clinical psychologist and CEO of Hayat Rehab Clinic, told APPP that, “addiction among women is rising, yet most cases are reported anonymously. Families avoid bringing daughters or wives for treatment out of fear of judgment,” he said, noting a growing number of school and university girls falling into addiction due to peer pressure, neglect, or academic stress.

He described that addiction is often linked to deeper mental health issues like depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder, and requires holistic care, detox, therapy, and emotional healing.

Dr. Shamsher Hayat explained that whether women are using cannabis, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamines, prescription painkillers, or alcohol, substance abuse takes a serious toll, not just physically, but also on their emotional stability, mental health, behavior, and personal relationships.

The impact of female addiction reaches far beyond the individual, affecting children through emotional neglect and mental health struggles, burdening families emotionally and financially. Deep-rooted social stigma wrongly links addiction to moral failure, while gender-insensitive healthcare policies worsen the crisis. Overprescription and misleading media portrayals add to the problem.

Psychologist Zunaira Hamid explained to APP that women are more vulnerable to addiction due to emotional distress, hormonal imbalances, and trauma, often using substances to cope. She noted that addiction affects women differently, with hormonal cycles increasing relapse risk. Yet, most rehab centers lack programs tailored to women’s unique emotional and psychological needs delaying recovery.

Students are increasingly aware of the growing issue of female drug addiction.

Umaima Gull, a Computer Science student at Asia Pacific University, Malaysia, echoed this, saying she’s heard of many girls turning to marijuana and pills due to stress, personal struggles, or toxic friendships, yet stigma keeps them silent. In truth, female addiction is not a moral failure but a public health crisis. These women are not weak, they are often survivors of trauma, neglect, or untreated mental illness, and their silence is a response to a society that chooses judgment over empathy.

Ainabia Faisal, an A-Level student at Cedar College, Karachi, noted that while she hasn’t seen it directly at school, it’s clearly a rising problem in society, especially for girls who face harsher judgment. She cited peer pressure and trauma as major triggers.

In countries like Germany, Canada, and the UK, female addiction is treated as a health issue, not a moral failure. Women have access to gender-sensitive rehab centers that offer medical detox, trauma-informed therapy, childcare support, and long-term reintegration plans. Public health campaigns reduce stigma, while government-funded programs ensure no woman is denied help due to fear or finances. In contrast, Pakistani women face silence, shame, and scarce treatment options, pushed into hiding instead of healing.

Dr. Zainab, a psychiatrist specializing in addiction treatment, highlighted how societal attitudes often prevent women from seeking timely care. “Shame and fear push many women to hide their struggles until it’s too late,” she said. “The earlier the treatment begins, the smoother and faster the recovery process can be. We need to shift the narrative, addiction is a treatable condition, and women deserve support, not silence. Compassion, not condemnation.”

It’s time we stop whispering about women’s addiction and start speaking up. We need better rehab facilities, supportive families, public awareness campaigns, and healthcare policies that treat addicted women with the empathy, respect, and specialized care they deserve.

Because behind every addiction is a story, and behind every story is a woman who needs to be heard, not hidden.