Experts Called Upon Effective Project Management Skills For Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:45 PM

The academic and economic experts of Sindh on Tuesday expressed that most of the projects were not completed on time due to the lack of proper strategy and stressed that a sense of responsibility and training was needed in institutions to restore the trust of donors

They expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day training workshop under the supervision of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam in collaboration with the Sindh government's Department of Planning and Development.

In his keynote speech, Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari said that many development projects suffered delays due to a lack of better strategy, while inflation has also a negative impact on such projects and emphasized the need to regain the trust of donors by adhering to transparent guidelines and completing projects promptly.

The eminent development expert Engineer Naseer Memon stated why we are suffering from food insecurity despite bumper crop productions adding that water management, canal and farmers organization’s performance and achievements should not only limited to books, we need to consider outcomes of all these projects.

Project Coordinator Sindh Water and Barrages Improvement Engineer Nazeer Esani said that through the agreement between SAU and planning and development department of the government of Sindh, experts will be trained in various fields including agriculture, water and related to the preparation and expansion of projects.

Focal person Ghulam Murtaza Sahto, Tahseen Fatima Miyano and others also spoke on the occasion, while the Pro Vice Chancellor of Sub-Campus Umerkot Dr. Jaan Muhammad Mari, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano attended the event.

According to the university's spokesperson, 26 officers from various departments including agriculture research, agriculture extension, planning and development department, SIDA, PCMU, irrigation water management and other institutions are undergoing training in this three-day workshop.

