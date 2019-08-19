UrduPoint.com
Experts Calls For Better Public Awareness On' 'Mental Illness'

Experts on Monday called for starting an advocacy awareness drive to address the issue of 'Mental illness' and depression among citizens as 'depression' is a common and serious medical illness all around the world including Pakistan that were negatively affecting our young generations

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Kinza Naeem anxiety and depressive disorders are common in all regions of the world, Its victims are alarmingly more in cities than villages. These patients don't belong to any specific age or class.

She said in our country almost 44 percent persons were affecting with mental illness.

Depression and anxiety awareness among the masses can help to decrease the stigma around the disease, making help and treatment a more viable option.

She said, Pakistani women as compared to men face even greater risk as frequent targets of domestic violence, toxic-in-laws and are constant victims of gender inequality.

She stressed that such affected persons need our help and support in order to live healthy and normal lives. The more we will be prosper as individual and as nations when we will live the more fulfilling, self-satisfying and less stressful lives.

A Psychologists Dr Naveed Iqbal also said the major reason of depression among new generation is that they are not able to decide what they should do or what not to do which results in them having serious thoughts in this regards.

Some of them feel alone and even then they can't share their problems with parents and family, Dr said, adding, It's not specific for teen, in fact every adult have their reservations.

He suggested that we have to do one thing in life, stop worrying on extreme levels specially youngsters while taking decisions. Each and every problem has its own solution in a better way. Be positive and think positive. love your life, because it is precious, he added.

A public campaign to raise mental health literacy is a great way to start the conversation, he said.

He said depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, adding, every school, organization, social group and parent should train themselves in tackling such issues as at the family level.

He stressed that a holistic approach should be pursued to create mass awareness of the issue through the involvement of government, families and communities.

