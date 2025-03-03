Experts calls for multi-level coordination to align economic growth with environmental sustainability

Highlighting the urgency of translating Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) ambitions into tangible action to secure a resilient and equitable climate future for South Asia, experts at a high-level dialogue called for multi-level coordination, enhanced regional cooperation, and joint policies that align economic growth with environmental sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Highlighting the urgency of translating Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) ambitions into tangible action to secure a resilient and equitable climate future for South Asia, experts at a high-level dialogue called for multi-level coordination, enhanced regional cooperation, and joint policies that align economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The experts recalled that under the Paris Agreement, countries are bound to update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) every five years to strengthen climate commitments, as South Asia faces challenges like unclear pathways, data gaps, and financial constraints, said a press release on Monday.

The policy dialogue titled, "South Asia’s Climate Future: Can NDCs 3.0 Bridge the Gap Between Ambition and Reality?" was held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here.

Michael Williamson, Section Chief, Energy Division, UNESCAP, called for radical policy shifts, improved energy governance, and investment in solar, Electric Vehicless, and electrified public transport as quick wins for NDCs. Emphasizing that NDCs are the foundation of international climate cooperation, he highlighted the role of UNESCAP’s NDC partnership supporting countries in developing NDCs 3.0. With Asia-Pacific’s rising electricity demand, he urged policy-backed energy transitions, linking renewables to financial strategies and energy efficiency to regulatory frameworks.

Dr Khalid Waleed, SDPI Research Fellow, highlighting the growing disparity between the Global North and South in implementing NDCs, called for an urgent action to ensure global justice and inclusive development. Stressing the need for clear pathways, quantitative targets, and greater transparency, he suggested that economic growth must be aligned with environmental sustainability through integrated policies across finance, commerce, and local governance. Advocating for a People-Public-Private Partnership (PPPP) model, he emphasized the importance of mobilizing both domestic and international funding to ensure community-centered NDCs that prioritize vulnerable populations, youths, and marginalized groups. He also emphasized stronger multi-level coordination to bridge the North-South gap, making climate policies more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive.

Delima Nur Ramadhani, Climate Policy Coordinator, Sustainable Energy Access, Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) emphasized to highlight the civil society contributions, particularly CSOs working at grass roots level, in Indonesia’s energy transition. She stressed the importance of inclusiveness, job security, and legal assurances for a just transition. While governments are increasingly aligning with climate goals, challenges persist, including political instability, disagreements over coal-renewable energy integration, and continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Indonesia’s NDC 3.0 is more ambitious than previous iterations, with significant disruptive action expected post-2035. Despite these challenges, she noted that Indonesia’s long-term strategy, including its 2060 net-zero plan, reflects progress in balancing economic growth with climate commitments.

Marina Azevedo, Senior Research Analyst at Wood Mackenzie (Brazil) highlighted that socio-inclusiveness is embedded in Brazil’s NDCs, but achieving climate justice requires solid action pathways to bridge the gap between ambition and implementation. While Brazil focused on climate finance in past NDCs, new policies such as the Fuel of the Future law aimed to foster green technology adoption. She emphasized the need for targeted initiatives, including allowing companies to install PV panels and directing surplus energy to low-income residential units. However, macro-level targets remain insufficient without concrete implementation plans that can withstand external shocks, including geopolitical conflicts and financial instability, she said, and added that the importance of strong national strategies, bank participation, and investment stability to ensure sustainability goals are met effectively.

Saleha Qureshi, the Project Lead of SDPI, said that South Asian industries have a unique opportunity to accelerate decarbonization through Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. By enabling the cross-border transfer of emission reductions with full accounting integrity, she said, and added that ITMOs provide a cost-effective mechanism for businesses to meet compliance targets, access global carbon markets, and attract international investment. “With South Asia’s industrial sector expanding rapidly amid rising climate commitments, ITMOs present a transformative pathway to integrate low-carbon solutions, scale clean technologies, and enhance global competitiveness.” As the ITMO market matures, clearer regulations and increased participation will further unlock opportunities, making this a key instrument for industries to align with global sustainability goals, she concluded.

Zainab Naeem, of SDPI said though NDCs 2.0 were ambitious, their reliance on international finance and lack of concrete action mapping hindered progress. She highlighted the crucial role of a robust MRV system for tracking progress and ensuring accountability. With NDCs 3.0, the approach is more pragmatic, setting achievable targets and promoting better alignment, she said, and threw light on the importance of integrating business projects into climate strategies to access0 both international and local climate financing streams, which remain underutilized.