Experts Concerned At Zinc Deficiency In 50m Pakistanis

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:57 PM

It is a matter of grave concern that 50 million people in Pakistan are suffering from Zinc deficiency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :It is a matter of grave concern that 50 million people in Pakistan are suffering from Zinc deficiency.

Therefore, it is a need of the hour to raise awareness about nutrition in order to combat the crisis at the national level.

These views were expressed by the experts while addressing a seminar on curbing zinc deficiency through bio-fortification of wheat, organised by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSAT) and the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF). Addressing the seminar as the chief guest, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that more than 50% of the population of the country was facing malnutrition, causing an increase in ailments and health budgets. It is creating negative impact on economy as well. He said the world is using One Health concept with an integrated strategy for achieving human and animal health, environmental issues and agricultural development in order to provide an adequate environment and health for the generations.

Swabi Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that zinc deficiency was affecting the physical and mental development especially in children.

We need to promote best nutritious food habits promote in the society so that emerging challenges of malnutrition can be addressed.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Amanullah Malik said that due to malnutrition, the country's economy is suffering a heavy loss. He said that concerted efforts were needed to tackle the malnutrition crisis.

Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF Director Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that with the passage of time, the fertility of the land was declining.

NIFSAT DG Dr Imran Pasha said that more than 19% of children up to the age of five are suffering from zinc deficiency. He said that malnutrition costs Pakistan three percent of the GDP.

Dr. Amir Maqsood called for promoting the varieties of wheat of high zinc to address the issue at large level.

Director Ayub Research Dr Javed Ahmed Chaudhry Director Agri Extension Faisalabad Abdul Hameed and Munawar Hussain of Harvest Plus also addressed on the occasion.

