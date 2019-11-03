Experts condemn lockdown, communication gag in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Experts on Sunday condemned the lockdown and communication gag in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK), which has paralyzed the life of oppressed Kashmiris for the last 91 days.

HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan said internet and pre-paid mobile services were still suspended while public transport was also off on the roads.

He said the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry was suffering huge losses, adding the lockdown had broken the backbone of IT sector in the Kashmir Valley.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed said India had broken all the records of human rights violation by turning the IOK into the biggest prison of history.

Noted HR activist Irfan Mufti said Kashmiris were facing gross human rights violations at the hands of the Indian forces deployed in the valley.

He said for the last three months, Kashmiris were facing unprecedented torture and placed the region under curfew.

It may be mentioned here that recently the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights based in Geneva has said that lockdown can not deter Kashmiris from getting their independence.