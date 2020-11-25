Experts deliberate over importance of using AI in healthcare

Two-day workshop and exhibition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare concluded on Wednesday after effective deliberations over importance of using AI in Healthcare and display of innovative products

Over 100 experts participated in the event while ten companies and two laboratories exhibited their AI products for healthcare.

As many as 17 speakers from Pakistan, United Kingdom and Austria gave lectures while nine experts gave poster presentations.

The handout presented at end of the workshop said that the topics of the lectures were AI based diagnosis in cardiology and radiology, Applications of machine learning in healthcare, AI & IoT projects with agile excellence, brain computer interface for neurorobotics and neurorehabilitation, design and analysis of wearable on chip processor for chromic neurological disorders detection, intelligent devices for patients monitoring and rehab, high performance clinical and genome analytics, brain tumor segmentation and survival prediction, ALBASR: AI based ophthalmology grader, AI based cancer diagnostic system, convolutional neural networks for glioma tumor grading using MRI images, intelligent electronic health record, Smart medicare system, global regulatory framework of artificial intelligence, AI for radiographic COVID-19 detection, Pakistan health information exchange, application-oriented AI research in healthcare, and Omni channel smarter safer health care delivery.

Tuberculosis and lung disease identification using deep CNNs, Brain tumor pre-processing and segmentation, overall survival prediction of patients and grading, AI based COVID diagnostic system, Indigenous development of automatic syringe pumps for intravenous infusions of Covid-19 patients in ICU, automatic liver segmentation using deep learning techniques, An on-chip processor for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) children using their emotions were the topics of the poster presentations.

In his concluding address Dr. Shoab A. Khan, Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology said that for practicing AI, it is most important to convince the people for digitalization.

He said there is resistance to digitalization and without digitalization the application of AI is impossible.

He said there is a big gap between academic education, research work and the practical market.

He encouraged the participants to learn and apply AI , saying it has tremendous future in Pakistan.