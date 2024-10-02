Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The experts on Wednesday demanded effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation to ensure protection of the precious and rare marine species facing existential threat due to rise in temperatures, global warming and environmental degradation.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN-Pakistan) organised the Astola Island Marine Protected Area (AIMPA) Management Plan Validation Workshop in Karachi, representing a pivotal moment for the country's marine conservation initiatives, a news release said.

The workshop convened stakeholders to review, validate, and finalise the management plan for Astola Island, which has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s conservation efforts since its designation as the country's first marine protected area (MPA) in 2017.

Since 2016, IUCN Pakistan has led coastal conservation efforts through the Mangroves for the Future Program (MFF) and the establishment of the National Coordinating Body (NCB). This work ultimately led to Astola Island’s designation as an MPA, a move aligned with Pakistan’s national commitment to the Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) 30x30 target. Under a current project titled, “Building Resilience of Coastal, Ecological, and Social Systems of Pakistan,” IUCN Pakistan has focused on developing the Astola Island Management Plan to secure its ecological future.

The workshop featured key stakeholders from the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department (BFWD), respectively represented by Director of Biodiversity, Naeem Ashraf Raja and Secretary, Dostain Khan Jamaldini respectively.

Additionally, Major General Jawad Riaz, Director General of the Pakistan Coast Guards, also participated. Local communities, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organisations also contributed to the discussions.

The validation workshop began with a keynote address by Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema who highlighted the broader implications of the Astola Island management plan as a model for future MPAs, such as the Indus Creek, Miani Hor, and Kalmat Khor.

He emphasised that feasibility studies for these areas are already underway as part of efforts to achieve the 30x30 target.

Secretary of BFWD, Dostain Khan Jamaldini highlighted the crucial need for cooperation between Federal and provincial governments to safeguard coastal ecosystems. Recognising the delicate balance between conservation and development, he further stressed that the long-term sustainability of the Astola Island MPA relies on a shared commitment from all stakeholders.

Donald Macintosh, marine conservation expert, emphasised the need for a strong and enforceable management plan. He presented a detailed summary of the workshop’s outcomes, highlighting the importance of protecting the island’s biodiversity and establishing it as a key element of Pakistan’s marine conservation strategy.

During the event, participants addressed critical topics such as staffing for the AIMPA, combating illegal fishing, and enforcing regulations for camping and visitor activities. Small group discussions focused on sustainable ecotourism, waste management, and habitat restoration - all essential components for preserving the island’s ecological integrity.

Reflecting on the progress, Naeem Ashraf Raja, Director Biodiversity at MoCC&EC, commended the workshop’s consultative approach, highlighting the dedication of all stakeholders to safeguarding Pakistan’s marine biodiversity. He assured that the Ministry would fully support the implementation of the management plan.

Director General, Pakistan Coast Guards, Major General Jawad Riaz highlighted the importance of the gathering and reiterated the role of law enforcement in marine conservation.

He stressed the readiness of the Pakistan Coast Guards to support all initiatives aimed at preserving marine biodiversity, underscoring that the protection of the country’s natural resources is a shared responsibility among all involved.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Dostain Khan Jamaldini, who called on stakeholders to stay dedicated to the long-term success of the management plan.

He stressed that protecting Astola Island is crucial for the well-being of future generations.

As IUCN Pakistan advances the management plan to its next phase, attention is shifting to other potential MPA sites, further strengthening Pakistan’s efforts to achieve its national biodiversity targets under the 30x30 framework.