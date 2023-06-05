UrduPoint.com

Experts Demand For Introducing Climate Change As Subject In Curriculum On 'World Environment Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Experts demand for introducing climate change as subject in curriculum on 'World environment day'

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Expert on Monday stressed environmental laws on a provincial level and demanded relevant authority to introduce the subject of climate change in the educational curriculum, with an aim to aware the younger generation about the harmful effects of plastic use and to protect the environment in future.

Senior Researcher at NIMA Dr Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal on 'World Environment Day' talking to a Private news channel said that the ministry should take the provinces into confidence and convince them to introduce climate change as a subject from the school to university level.

He said, "The best way to equip the young generation to combat the looming danger is to educate and aware them of the negative impacts of climate change.

" He further explained, "education is an important element to reduce the usage of plastic bags and helps people to encourages their behaviour changes in their attitudes." Replying to a question, he said, "By enforcing the exciting laws, we can reduce the negative impacts of pollution, climate change, and resource depletion and work towards a more resilient and sustainable future." He stressed that the public should stop the use of plastic bags, bottles, and cups, which would create a huge positive impact on nature.

"Plastic pollution is a grave issue and as a nation, it is our collective responsibility to adopt value-added solutions like the use of biodegradable bags instead of plastic bags," he added.

