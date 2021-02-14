ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Experts, scientists and stakeholders associated with the field of apiculture or beekeeping have demanded the government to establish a world standard honey testing lab and regulatory body to ensure increase in honey production.

Senior Agricultural Expert at Arid Agriculture University Dr. M. Asif Aziz told APP that the country was producing around 12,000 metric tonnes of honey per annum where lack of global standard honey testing laboratory and regulatory body was hampering its way to explore untapped export market in Gulf states and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

He said out of the total honey exports to KSA, Pakistan only contributed 6.4 percent of the Kingdom's overall honey import.

"Pakistan is missing billion of Dollars market share in terms of limited honey production as our neighbouring country Iran has been scaling up its honey production owing to the lucrative market benefits." Dr. Asif noted that the absence of a regulatory board had resulted in lack of certification of local honey in the supply chain.

He urged the government to develop a proper regulatory board like others to ensure registration of beekeepers and veterinary drugs used to cure bee diseases. "The board will be responsible for inspection of honey and lab analysis as well to reduce fraud in honey production which is rampant in the country." He was of the view that the countries growing in apiculture had improved in the field of medication.

"One of the major problems faced by beekeepers is attitude of Police department during transportation of bee hives during migration to provide viable habitat for enhanced yield. The government should also educate the Police department in this regard as they bar the farmers from transporting the hives resulting death of honey bees." Expressing his views on the matter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told that over 80,000 local green jobs would be generated through Billion Tree Honey product to be produced as a result of the national apiculture programme launched by the Ministry of Climate Change which is in ita pilot phase.

" Malik added that the initiative would also extend support to the potential beekeepers regarding honey testing facilities from the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and proper buy-back arrangements. "It will also provide opportunities for the young people to adopt modern beekeeping techniques after getting training from the National Vocational and Technical Training Institute and will also be assisted in getting interest-free loans from money lending banks." The SAPM noted that the plantation under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project (TBTTP would help strengthen the entire beekeeping sector in the country not only by producing best export quality honey, but also boost the production of many valuable products like royal jelly, bee pollen, bees venom.

Malik Amin Aslam said at least 30 percent of the world's crops and 90 percent of all plants need cross-pollination to spread and thrive and feed the global populations.

"Bees are known for their elaborate hives, but they also help build homes for millions of other insects and animals. Their role as pollinators is vital in the growth of tropical forests, savannah woodlands, and temperate deciduous forests. Several tree species, like willows and poplars, couldn't grow without pollinators like bees." He added that the KSA had expressed it's keen interest in pre-booking of Billion Tree Honey which would help spearhead financing of the honey before its arrival in the market.

Dr Rashid from National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) said there was lack of proper sites available for keeping hives for pollination where forest department should help identify such sites and resolve this matter to promote honey farming.

He also informed that under the Billion Tree Honey intiative the honey testing of state-of-the-art standards would be established at the NARC. However, the Center had first set up bee hives in Margalla Hills National Park under the TBTTP plantation to ascertain the potential of beekeeping under the massive plantation.

/395