Experts Demand National Policy On Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Experts on Tuesday demanded to formulate a national policy to curtail growing cancer cases besides strict control on smoking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Experts on Tuesday demanded to formulate a national policy to curtail growing cancer cases besides strict control on smoking.

They said that 9.6 million people die of cancer annually across the world and over 0.17 million fall prey to it in the country.

Addressing cancer survivors meeting at Cancer Centre, acclaimed oncologist and Patron In Chief Cancer Society Multan, Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid termed smoking one of the main reasons of cancer in the country.

He informed that the number of patients who survived cancer was much more than those who die of it.

Early diagnosis can help treating the disease easily, he said adding that the cancer society was doing whether it can for curing the patients.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Head of the oncology Deptt and president Cancer Society Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood stated that they faced a lot of problems during the building of the cancer centre project and added that one portion of the five-storey building has been accomplished.

He stated that state-of-the-art machines have been installed in the centre and some other machines are in the pipeline and the patients will not have to go to Lahore and Karachi for cure after its instalment.

He asked philanthropists to contribute for accomplishment of the centre.

Among others, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, Dr Baqa Jillani, Dr Shaista, Dr Mujtaba, Zahid Gardezi, Salman Mubarak and relatives of cancer survivors attended the meeting.

A cancer survivor, Surriya Shahnaz, also spoke.

Earlier, an informatory video was screened about cancer.

