Experts denounce hospital bombing in Gaza, Call for International Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Israeli bombardment on Gaza's hospital, resulting in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of innocent people and children, is widely condemned as a violation of the Geneva Conventions and human rights. Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, strongly denounced the attack, emphasizing that it contravened international laws and the Geneva Conventions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Israeli bombardment on Gaza's hospital, resulting in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of innocent people and children, is widely condemned as a violation of the Geneva Conventions and human rights. Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, strongly denounced the attack, emphasizing that it contravened international laws and the Geneva Conventions. He highlighted the hypocrisy in international politics, contrasting the response to the Ukraine crisis with the relative silence on the Gaza situation.

Professor Dr. Ijaz Khan, a former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, also decried the hospital bombing as a war crime and called on the international community to take action. He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the siege, warning of the potential for a broader regional conflict.

Furthermore, both experts stressed the need for a two-state solution with an independent Palestine as the path to lasting peace and stability in the Gulf region. They lamented the ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir and urged the world community, including UNSC states, to intervene to halt the Israeli bombardment and lift the Gaza siege, stating that peace in the Gulf is unattainable without a free Palestinian state.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilians and health facilities in Gaza, as well as the continued violence, was underscored, with the experts insisting that urgent action is needed to address these pressing issues.