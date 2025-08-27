Experts describe “IOMed” potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The China Program at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, hosted a high-level seminar on “China's Mediation Diplomacy and the IOMeD Initiative: Global Dispute Resolution in a Multi polar Era.”

Experts, mediators, and policymakers discussed the significance of the newly established International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) and its potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, highlighted China’s efforts to promote a stable and collaborative world through dialogue and mediation.

He described IOMed as a key step in strengthening global governance and noted that traditional mechanisms, such as the UN Security Council, have often struggled to resolve conflicts, citing examples like Gaza, South Asia, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jauhar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting China in initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, and Global Security Initiative.

Building on this, Mr. Murtaza Solangi, Spokesperson to the President of Pakistan and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, underlined that China, as a civilizational power, has long upheld traditions of harmony and conciliation.

He observed that both Chinese and South Asian cultures emphasize settlement before judgment.

Referring to the launch of IOMed in Hong Kong, which was joined by 33 founding members, including Pakistan, he explained that its mandate covers both state-to-state and international commercial disputes.

He stressed that mediation outcomes are built through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than imposed rulings.

Moreover, Solangi stated that Pakistan stands to benefit directly, as mediation lowers costs, shortens timelines, and protects sensitive economic and political relationships.

Citing China’s role in facilitating Saudi-Iran rapprochement, he underscored that Pakistan, as China’s “iron brother,” continues to learn from this tradition of win-win solutions.

Adding a diplomatic perspective, Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission and Charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, said the signing of the IOMed Convention by China and Pakistan marked the establishment of the world’s first intergovernmental body dedicated exclusively to mediation.

He stressed that this milestone coincided with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the anti-fascist war and the founding of the United Nations, reinforcing the UN Charter’s call to preserve peace and security. Warning that power politics and coercion are eroding trust among nations, he called for reforms in global governance.

He emphasized China’s consistent role as a peace builder and defender of international order, and praised Pakistan’s active support as a founding member, reaffirming Beijing’s readiness to work with Pakistan and the Global South to safeguard peace, fairness, and justice.

Further elaborating on the legal dimension, Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi, distinguished lawyer and international law expert, noted that no other permanent member of the UN Security Council has engaged in mediation as consistently as China.

He said IOMed is unique in being the first institution devoted exclusively to interstate mediation, offering flexibility and informality particularly suitable for technical disputes such as water sharing, transit, and trade.

He urged Pakistani policymakers to consider referring regional disputes to IOMed, stressing that mediation resonates with local traditions such as jirgas. He added that China’s vision of a “shared future for humanity” represents a narrative of collective prosperity, endorsing IOMed as a critical opportunity for the Global South.

Echoing this, Ms. Riffat Inam Butt, the first Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, emphasized that mediation is emerging as the most viable path at a time when litigation and adjudication are increasingly paralyzed by geopolitics. She said IOMed reflects a shift from the Global South being “rule-takers” to “rule-shapers.” She argued that IOMed’s legitimacy should be built pragmatically, beginning with commercial disputes to secure early credibility, while avoiding pitfalls such as weak enforcement and perceptions of bias. Drawing parallels with Pakistan’s Trade Dispute Resolution Commission, she underlined its potential to serve as a national counterpart aligned with IOMed’s vision.

Expanding on the institutional context, Mr. Hamid Sharif, President, Global Think Tank Network, Member, International Expert Committee, Supreme People’s Court, China, said IOMed reflects a global shift from adversarial litigation to consensual mediation. He noted scepticism in the developing world toward arbitration forums often perceived as Western-oriented, expensive, and biased. Unlike litigation, he said, mediation requires the consent of parties and enables win-win outcomes. Situating IOMed within the realities of multipolarity and the weaponisation of sanctions, he described it as both complementary to existing mechanisms and an alternative model of dispute resolution.

Analyzing the initiative from an international relations perspective, Dr. Bilal Zubair, Director (Research) at the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS), said the liberal international order is in decline, creating instability worldwide. He noted that China’s initiatives, including the Global Development and Global Security Initiatives, reflect a vision of inclusive growth. He emphasised that IOMed is rooted in China’s cultural traditions of harmony and balance, explaining why many Global South countries, particularly in Africa, have supported it. He identified flexibility, multilevel engagement, and development-oriented approaches as the three core features of China’s mediation strategy, adding that IOMed represents a timely and positive step toward addressing protracted conflicts.

During the Q&A session, participants raised questions on the enforceability of mediation outcomes, the role of regional organizations, and Pakistan’s potential to leverage IOMed for long-standing disputes. Speakers underscored that building trust, ensuring neutrality, and linking mediation with development goals will be crucial for IOMed’s credibility.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem thanked the speakers and participants, reiterating the IRS’s commitment to fostering informed dialogue on emerging global governance mechanisms. He emphasized that IOMed is not just a Chinese initiative but a global public good, especially relevant for the global South.