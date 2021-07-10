Experts developed consensus on landmark role of 'Robotic Surgery' in future: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The health experts developed consensus about the landmark role of the Robotics Surgery in future which include significantly less pain, less blood loss, less risk of infection, less scarring, shorter hospital stay, and quicker recovery time.

They expressed these views in a webinar titled "The Role of Robotic Surgery in Developing Countries", jointly organized by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in collaboration with Dow University of Health Sciences Pakistan, the spokesman of the SIUT said on Saturday.

This webinar was held in association with three bodies including Society of Surgeons of Pakistan, Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists of Pakistan, and Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), he said.

During the webinar, the role of robotic surgery was discussed and demonstrated in the fields of Urology, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Chairman Department of Surgery, Virginia Hospital Centre, USA, Dr.

Irfan Rizvi, moderated the proceedings.

Dr. Irfan Rizvi said Robotic Surgery provides great comfort and relief for patients suffering from Colon and rectal diseases.

In the keynote address, Director Robotic Surgery, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, USA, Dr. Khurshid Guru highlighted the role of Robotic Surgery in cancer patients and said patients get great relief in terms of less time, less expenditure, and less pain.

Prof of Surgery Gastroenterology, GSL Medical College, India Dr. Subhash Khanna presented their experiences of Robotic Surgery in India and demonstrated operative procedure with Robotic.

Dr. Shahriyar Ghazanfar, Prof of Surgery and Robotics, Dow University of Health Sciences, Pakistan, Dr. Muhammad Waris Farooka, Prof of Surgery National Hospital and Medical Services, Lahore, and Dr. Rehan Mohsin, Prof of Surgery and Robotics, SIUT presented in the webinar on their specialty.