Experts discuss challenges, opportunities in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Experts including policy makers, Federal and provincial government representatives and heads of various tourism-related companies on Monday discussed the challenges as well as opportunities in the tourism sector during the five sessions of National Tourism Conference.

The conference was organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on the theme "Rethinking Tourism" to celebrate World Tourism Day at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Speaking at the inaugural session, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports, Awn Chaudry said Tourism being the backbone of economy and one of the fastest growing industries across the globe, plays a crucial role in socio-economic development in terms of job creation, foreign exchange earnings and investment attraction.

"Today, on the occasion of International Tourism Day on the theme of "Rethinking Tourism", I remind you all that this sector is the top priority of government which is committed to improve infrastructure and making all efforts to promote tourism in the country. In this tough time when Pakistan is facing worst natural catastrophe, we need to make collective efforts to support our people and take them out of this situation," he added.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab Ur Rehman Rana said World Tourism Day always provides a good opportunity to come together and celebrate the achievements of this sector. "It is also time to reflect and think carefully what we did good and what we did bad. There is always prospects to learn good lessons from our mistakes," he stressed.

As the world has opened up again after the pandemic of Covid-19, Rana said, "we need to rethink that how we need to move forward in the changing world where threats of climate change and global warming have made us more vulnerable to face unexpected challenges of natural and man-made disasters.

" He further emphasised that stakeholders in tourism industry need to be prepared to confront the challenges and rethink on new dimensions of tourism not only for profit but inclusive growth for long-term benefit of citizens.

In the session "Removing bottlenecks to promote foreign tourism in Pakistan", speakers called for introducing more tourist-friendly routes and air fares side by side improving hotel industry and hospitality services.

For recovery of tourism after floods and widespread rains, the panelists said eco-tourism should be promoted, adding while keeping in view the safety of heritage and nature, hoteling promotion was also an important area to work on.

Later, the panelists also discussed the issues and challenges of mountaineering and trekking tourism in Pakistan, tourism development and promotion in Islamabad Capital territory and initiatives of provincial tourism departments for the development and promotion of tourism.

The conference was followed by photography competition, photo and painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, Islamabad Sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA.

Stalls of all provincial tourism departments were also part of the symposium which displayed information materials, guide maps of tourist sites, handicrafts and photographs of the popular destinations.

The two-day convention will be concluded with presentation of the summary recommendations formed in various sessions and prize distribution ceremony of photographic and art competition on September 27.