Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:48 PM

A one-day consultative workshop titled "Impacts of Climate Change on Crop Calendars" was held at a local hotel here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A one-day consultative workshop titled "Impacts of Climate Change on Crop Calendars" was held at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

It was organized by Farmers Development Organization (FDO), Care Pakistan, and Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan. The workshop brought together leading agricultural researchers, policymakers, farmers, representatives from civil society, and other stakeholders from across Pakistan to discuss the profound effects of climate change on agriculture.

During the workshop, experts highlighted the significant impacts of climate change on farming, including shifts in planting and harvesting schedules, increased pest pressure, and challenges to crop health and productivity. Participants emphasized the need for adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices to ensure sustainable farming and food security in Pakistan.

Group discussions focused on key cash crops like maize, cotton, potatoes, rice, and wheat, analyzing the reasons for climate-induced challenges and exploring modern farming solutions. Stakeholders proposed creating a comprehensive climate-adaptive crop Calendar to guide farmers in aligning their practices with changing weather patterns. This initiative aims to provide farmers with actionable guidelines to enhance resilience and address food security challenges in the country.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Zubair, Deputy Secretary Agriculture South Punjab; Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, CEO of FDO; and Dr. Farrukh Bashir, Director Research and Meteorological Department Islamabad, among others, underscored the urgency of collective and individual efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change. They highlighted the need for enhanced awareness and capacity-building among farmers to adapt to evolving patterns and ensure effective responses to climate-induced challenges.

Prominent researchers and officials, including Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. Fahad Rasool, and Shahzad Sabir from BZU, and representatives from institutions like Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), and Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), participated in the event.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to share the proposed crop calendar widely among stakeholders for implementation and feedback to refine its effectiveness further. The participants emphasized translating the workshop's recommendations into actionable policies at the provincial and national levels to safeguard Pakistan's agricultural sustainability.

