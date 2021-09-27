Experts discuss modalities to produce drama on Zaheeruddin Babar

An expert working group met at PTV headquarters on Monday to work out the scale and magnitude of the proposed drama series being produced on the life of first Mughal emperor Zaheeruddin Babar

The forum was told that the PTV team was already working to decide the scale of production design, budget, locations, equipment and division of episodes.

It was told that a lot of work has already been done on the content related to the life of Zaheeruddin Babar, extracted from different sources including Babar by Fatima Suraiya Bajia, Rekhta by Zaheeruddin Babar and Humayun-nama by Gulbadan Begum.

The purpose behind producing the serial was to highlight historical ties between Central Asia (Uzbekistan) and South Asia (Pakistan). "This serial will give insight to youth about Zaheeruddin Babar as a good statesman, his military technology, his respect for women and his poetic side," said a news release.

The initiative was first announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Tashkent.

The purpose of this serial is to show commonality and identity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.