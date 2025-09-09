Experts Emphasis Awareness On Importance Of Mental Health In Life
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Experts at a seminar here Tuesday underlined the need for spreading awareness about importance of mental health for a productive human life.
The experts of various fields said these views during awareness session on mental health held at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar
The department of rural sociology at the University of Agriculture in collaboration with the Directorate Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Youth Development Center, organized an awareness session on mental health for students.
According to the spokesperson of the University, psychologists and faculty members participated in the session. The Primary objective of the event was to raise awareness among youth about mental stress, anxiety, depression, and other psychological issues so that they can lead a better and more balanced life.
The academic pressure, social challenges, and personal issues often negatively affect mental health.
The experts said recognizing these problems and finding timely solutions is essential. The session also highlighted the importance of inner peace, positive thinking, time management, and physical activities.
A question and answer session was held at the end of the session during which students shared their concerns and challenges and sought guidance from the experts.
The university administration expressed its commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future to improve students’ mental well-being.
Professor Dr. Zafarullah Khan Marwat, Dean Faculty of Rural Social Sciences, Dr. Asadullah Khan, Chairman of the Department of Rural Sociology, Dr. Basheer Ahmad, Chief Proctor along with faculty members and administrative officials attended.
