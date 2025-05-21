Open Menu

Experts Emphasizes Climate-sensitive Budgeting And Climate Finance Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 08:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Experts in a training workshop organized by Transparency International Pakistan (TI) on Wednesday emphasized on climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency in order to strengthen climate governance and financial transparency.

The workshop aimed to build the capacity of government officials and support the implementation of the Balochistan Climate Change Policy 2024.

The training brought together key officials from various provincial departments, including Climate Change, Planning and Development, Finance, Environment, Forest, Agriculture, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). These departments play a crucial role in addressing the province’s growing vulnerability to climate change.

In the opening remarks, Secretary Revenue and Secretary Land Commission, board of Revenue, Varinder Lal emphasized the urgency of effective climate action and praised TI Pakistan’s commitment to transparent governance structures that enable sustainable development.

Kashif Ali, Executive Director of TI Pakistan, highlighted the importance of institutional resilience and interdepartmental coordination in achieving effective and lasting climate action. He stressed that capacity building is critical for integrating climate considerations into public financial management systems.

A comprehensive overview of the Balochistan Climate Change Policy and its implementation roadmap was presented by Dr Muhammad Irfan Khan, a climate finance specialist.

Dr Muhammad Irfan Khan outlined key policy measures, implementation challenges, and practical solutions to support climate-resilient development in the province.

Azmat Shahi, another expert in climate finance, discussed the financial dimensions of climate response,emphasizing the need for strategic planning and enhanced institutional capacity to mobilize the necessary funds to address the province’s climate challenges.

Hamza Rafi Butt, Climate and Nature Finance Expert affiliated with UNEP-WCMC, shed light on carbon markets and their potential in Balochistan. He underscored the importance of fair community access to carbon credit projects and the incorporation of environmental safeguards into the legal framework governing carbon markets.

Abdul Shakoor Khan, Commissioner of the Balochistan Information Commission emphasized the pivotal role of the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021 in promoting transparency in climate governance. He noted that the Act empowers citizens by facilitating participation in climate-related decision-making and ensuring accountability.

This workshop is part of TI Pakistan’s innovative initiative to reinforce climate governance in provinces vulnerable to climate change. Through such efforts, TI Pakistan aims to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in climate action across the country.

