Experts Expect Rise In Women Voters' Ratio In Merged Districts Of FATA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Experts expect rise in women voters' ratio in merged districts of FATA

The relevant government departments, election candidates and experts are expecting an increase in women voting ratio in upcoming elections in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have finalized preparations for the upcoming elections in tribal districts on July 20. The election campaign is in full swing in each merged districts of Fata and candidates are convincing the voters for support.

Talking to APP, Lecturer of school of politics and International Relations at Qauid-e-Azam University Salman Ali Khan Bettani�said that females are a significant part of demographic landscape in erstwhile Fata and their participation is important in many ways, adding that it greatly improves the social structure where female political participation is usually not encouraged.

"It gives them space for empowerment and political consciousness" he said, adding that it also make candidates do election promises which have direct effect over the lives of female population which will improve their life and various socio economic facilities for them.

Awami National Party (ANP) Candidate on PK-115 Ghulam Qadir Khan Bettani told APP that in his campaign he had asked supporters to bring their women voters to polling stations for voting on election day.

He said that women voters would play a pivotal role in the first ever provincial assembly elections in the merged districts.

He said that his supporters were fully committed to encouraging women voters and supporters in the upcoming elections for casting votes.

