Experts expresses concern over global warming,climate change and environmental pollution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :National and international agricultural experts, scientists and diplomats have expressed their concern over global warming, climate change and environmental pollution, its negative impact on agriculture and livestock.

They recommended implementation of joint research and biotechnology, varietal improvement in various crops, institutional and human capacity building, budget allocation for research in climate change and food security as well as technological advancement along with innovation and integration of adaptation policy measures, which they said would be helpful for agriculture development of the country.

They made such recommendations at an international seminar on climate change and agricultural biotechnology, which jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, US Consulate Karachi and Sindh Abadgar board here on Wednesday.

Addressing to seminar, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri said"According to Global Climate Risk Index 2020, Pakistan is a highly vulnerable country in the world having rank of number five among the most affected countries in the world in terms of impacts of extreme weather events." The situation in province of Sindh, located in the intense heat zone and rise in temperatures and change in precipitation due to climate change can further aggravate the conditions", he said and suggested that the scientists and researchers can address the effects of climatic change by using the tools of biotechnology for crop and animal breed improvements, disease control and environmental safeguards.

He informed that the university would establish national and international partnerships for transfer of biotechnology, research and development and understand the national and international safeguards and regulations in relation to biotechnology.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change,Coastal Development and Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo read out a message of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. In his message, Chief Minister highlighted the importance of agricultural biotechnology and said that it could contribute positively towards climate change adaptation and mitigation through reduction of greenhouses gas emissions, carbon sequestration, less fuel use and energy efficient farming.

He said"The country needs to improve crop productivity and protecting the ecosystem using various resources of biotechnology with ensured safeguards. Sound application of modern biotechnology will help to counteract climate related problems and thereby securing crop production for fast growing population,"the Chief Minister said and emphasized that safe applications of modern agricultural bio technologies would contribute to increased yield, food security and also it would significantly contribute to climate change adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

The US Consul General at Karachi Mark Stroh while addressing the participants emphasized upon the agro-based industries to acquire technical information with utilization of best practices in order to meet the challenges of the climate change. There was the need of promoting agriculture innovative for sustainability of farms and meeting out the challenges of like droughts, floods and blights, he added.

Sindh Secretary for Agriculture, Abdul Rahim Soomro highlighted the impact of climate change on food security in the country,adding that water scarcity, frequent droughts, dying of Indus delta, sea intrusion, deteriorated ground water quality, excessive use of pesticide and biodiversity losses were causing damages to agriculture economy of Sindh. The provincial agriculture department was extending and building collaboration with line departments particularly Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and Farmers Representatives of Pakistan to tackle the situation, he added.

The Senior Vice President Sindh Abadgar Board Mehmood Nawaz Shah highlighted the farmers and crop yield and said that wheat, rice, and maize are the main food crops while sugar cane is the main cash crop of the country. The use of biotechnology could support and improve yield of production of various crops especially cotton, wheat and maize to mitigate the food security issues in the country, he said and appreciated the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister, US Consulate at Karachi and Sindh Agriculture University for organizing hybrid seminar on climate change and agriculture biotechnology. He hoped that the deliberations of the seminar would be helpful for climate change and food security policy of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Heman Das Lohano, Professor of Economics, IBA Karachi presented paper on Climate Change, Agriculture and Biotechnology and said the climate change is a global environmental threat to all economic sectors specifically the agricultural sector. Pakistan has faced extreme weather events affecting huge damage to the major crops and properties of farmers, he said and emphasized the need for research and development through agriculture biotechnology to develop and adaption of heat resistance varieties, cold tolerant, drought, pest resistance, and short duration cultivars to accelerate crop growth to cope the challenges of climate change and Food Security. He said that use of bio based fertilizer, water thrifty, high value crops through cost benefit analysis would be helpful for agriculture development of the country.

Chris Rittgers USDA Agriculture Attachi, US Embassy Islamabad said"USDA will support to exchange the products through regularly process," "We want to understand regulation of products and producers in Pakistan and biotechnology is a main tools to increase income and enhance farm production at field level",he added.

Prof. Dr. Sarah Davidson Evanega, Boyce Thompson Institute of Plant Research said"The biotechnology is a main tool for agriculture development of the country and emphasized the need innovation and technology for the adaptation and mitigation of climate change." Prof. Dr. Nicholas Kalaitzandonakes, Director of the Economics and Management of Agro Biotechnology Center (EMC) University of Missouri said that genetic engineering could be focused and new climate smart varieties could be promoted for agriculture production.

Among others, Audrey Stevens, Economic Unit Chief, US Consulate Karachi, Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Senior Vice President, Sindh Abadgar Board, Syed Mira Muhammad Shah, Chairman, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture and Mr. Zulfiqar Yousfani also addressed the participants of the seminar.