Experts for 3-year interval between child births

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The rapidly growing population in the country was extremely harmful to both mother and baby, which was also adversely affecting the country's economy experts said on Friday addressing a seminar here on World Contraception Day at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

They said Pakistan topped the list of those countries where maternal and infant mortality occurred the most during childbirth and delivery, according to a press release.

They were of the view that a gap of at least three years between the births of children was essential. "Doing this, we would not only be able to control the growing population, as well as help to reduce the health and mortality rates of mothers and babies." The attendees of the seminar were told that the observance of World Contraception Day around the world began in 2007, which aimed at to raise awareness among masses about the importance of family planning and its benefits. Growing population was having bad effects on children's education, health and environment. If the interval between child births increased to 36 months, the mortality rate for children under fives would be 25% and if the interval kept up to 24 months, this rate would be reduced by 13%. Family planning during maternity leave can reduce one third of mortality rate. 2.2 million Women in the country were forced to have abortions due to complications.

The experts continued that early marriages in the country caused complications and deaths during pregnancy. In addition to this, the country's population was growing in want of a baby boy. According to a survey, 17% of married ladies wanted to use contraception, but not using it.

After childbirth, they should be provided with family planning methods as well. Only 34% of married people in the country were using different methods of family planning, out of which only 25% of use it effectively.

This rate was much lower than the country's rising population rate.

At the government level, efforts were being made to increase this rate to 50% by 2020. According to the 2017 census, population of the counrty was 208 million, growing at an annual rate of 2.4 percent. Pakistan ranked as the sixth largest country in the world by population however the number would soon be approaching 5th. Pakistan's area was 0.6 percent of the world, while the population was 2.6 percent.

They said that one of the major problems of the country was the unskilled staff, which did not provide such important information properly among the local public or because such centers were not established nationwide, it was the responsibility of every doctor to not only collect this information but also to inform people about it and also to dispel negative thoughts. The government was giving special importance to this and was conducting training sessions everywhere.

Experts added that using family planning methods does not cause complications, nor cause infertility or any other disease. Pills taken for this purpose do not lead to obesity, but to a balanced diet. It was important to aware people and explain the benefits of this information to people.

The seminar was arranged under the joint project of National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health and Path Finder International in collaboration with DUHS at Arag Auditorium Campus.

The seminar was attended by Principal Dow Medical College Prof Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Principal Prof. Sumaila Khalid, Head Professor of Gynecology ward at Dr. Ruth Pfao Civil Hospital Prof. Nusrat Shah, Dr. Tabina Sarosh from Path Finder, Head doctor of New Step at NCMNH Dr. Maryam Waqas, Dr. Sadia Paul, Dr. Azra Ahsan, Raheel Saeed, Dr. Zofeen Ibrahim, and other experts and specialists while famous actor Sania Saeed hosted the event.