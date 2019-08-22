UrduPoint.com
Experts For A Comprehensive Approach For Prevention And Timely Management Of CCHF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:13 PM

Experts for a comprehensive approach for prevention and timely management of CCHF

In view of increased incidence of Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever cases (CCHF) in Karachi, the experts have called for strengthening CCHF Surveillance system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :In view of increased incidence of Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever cases (CCHF) in Karachi, the experts have called for strengthening CCHF Surveillance system.

Capacity building of health care workers in terms of surveillance, diagnosis and case management has also been suggested coupled with establishment of lab investigation at district level for quick detection of congo virus.

Infection control experts associated with Aga Khan University in a communication issued Thursday have also sought establishment of isolation wards at all tertiary and district level hospitals.

It was further recommended that not only case definition of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic case be essentially circulated among all case health providers, including GPs as they are the first approached by patients in general, but personal protective equipment, ribavirin and other medication be arranged for clinicians.

In view of the fact that disease is caused due to ticks circulated through live animal, basically cattle, the experts called for equal attention towards distribution of infection prevention and control material at the slaughter houses and also to decontaminate ruminants and their stables in infected areas.

Urgent closure of all illegal slaughter houses in themetropolis was also demanded.

