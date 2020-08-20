Experts for accelerating efforts against locust

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Experts at a webinar on Wednesday called for speeding up efforts in a bid to fight locust that is playing havoc with the agriculture sector.

The webinar on locust was arranged by Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here.

Presiding over the webinar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that UAF locust research is working day and night and hoped that it would come with tangible results. He stressed the need to enhance funding on commissioned research that will pave the way to fight the challenges in the agriculture sector.

He was of the view that excessive usage of pesticides is damaging the agriculture sector. He said that bio pesticides would help boost up productivity. He said locust has become the largest threat for food security.

He said that the UAF had developed solar locust noise repellent machine, and locust sprayer machine that are the effective tools to fight with the locust issue.

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Muhammad Azeem said there is dire need to eradicate locust at the initial three stages of its life.

He asked the farming community to help out the institutions to identify the locust breeding spots so that proper measures could be taken.

He said that climate changes has played a role to move the locust from desert places to the agricultural areas. He appreciated the role of UAF on locust control program.

Prof Zhang Long from China Agriculture University said that locust plagues will last longer and added that the climates changes were suitable for the locust outbreak. He said that China will continue to support Pakistan in locust plague management.

Keith Cressman from FAO Rome said that locust is a serious problem for the agriculture sector. He said that it covers a distance of 150 km per day. He said that locust is found where rain has fallen and vegetation is green.

Dr Mubarak Ahmad from FAO Islamabad, Dr Falak Naz DG Plant Production Karachi, Chairman Entomology Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Sagheer, Dr Shahid Majeed, and other notables also spoke on the occasion.