UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts For Accelerating Efforts Against Locust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Experts for accelerating efforts against locust

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Experts at a webinar on Wednesday called for speeding up efforts in a bid to fight locust that is playing havoc with the agriculture sector.

The webinar on locust was arranged by Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here.

Presiding over the webinar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that UAF locust research is working day and night and hoped that it would come with tangible results. He stressed the need to enhance funding on commissioned research that will pave the way to fight the challenges in the agriculture sector.

He was of the view that excessive usage of pesticides is damaging the agriculture sector. He said that bio pesticides would help boost up productivity. He said locust has become the largest threat for food security.

He said that the UAF had developed solar locust noise repellent machine, and locust sprayer machine that are the effective tools to fight with the locust issue.

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Muhammad Azeem said there is dire need to eradicate locust at the initial three stages of its life.

He asked the farming community to help out the institutions to identify the locust breeding spots so that proper measures could be taken.

He said that climate changes has played a role to move the locust from desert places to the agricultural areas. He appreciated the role of UAF on locust control program.

Prof Zhang Long from China Agriculture University said that locust plagues will last longer and added that the climates changes were suitable for the locust outbreak. He said that China will continue to support Pakistan in locust plague management.

Keith Cressman from FAO Rome said that locust is a serious problem for the agriculture sector. He said that it covers a distance of 150 km per day. He said that locust is found where rain has fallen and vegetation is green.

Dr Mubarak Ahmad from FAO Islamabad, Dr Falak Naz DG Plant Production Karachi, Chairman Entomology Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Sagheer, Dr Shahid Majeed, and other notables also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad China Agriculture Rome From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

54 minutes ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

48 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

48 minutes ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.