Experts for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate environmental impact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Experts at a consultative webinar has stressed the need for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate the impacts of oil spill and waste dumping in the sea and exploring ways to integrate circular economy principles into Pakistan’s maritime sector.

The webinar on "Circularity in the Marine Environment and Sustainable Ship Recycling in Pakistan," was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here, said a press release.

The experts also pointed out that the ports, which serve as the backbone of marine economy, can become hubs for circular activities by facilitating material reuse and recycling.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, informed the audience that Pakistan has ratified the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) and is now working towards its implementation. The Sindh and Balochistan governments are also developing green ship recycling regulations, he said, adding that the Federal government has taken steps to integrate circular economy principles into national policies.

Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard, highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan’s shipbuilding industry, calling it an essential but neglected sector crucial for national development. He said that leading maritime nations like China, US, and South Korea have leveraged shipbuilding to drive economic sustainability.

“Pakistan currently lacks class-certified steel manufacturers, a critical requirement for ship construction. Ship structures are complex and cannot be easily dismantled or recycled beyond steel components. Moving machinery, furniture, and paint from old ships are not reused, limiting the scope of material recovery.

However, steel remains a major recyclable resource, with significant potential to contribute to a circular economy if proper certification standards are introduced.”

Stressing the need for cleaner shipbuilding processes, the Rear Admiral said Karachi Shipyard is implementing measures such as responsible waste management, oil spill control, and efficiency-driven manufacturing techniques like water jet cutting. He maintained that the shipyard enforces strict compliance of the HKC by avoiding banned materials and is investing in workforce training to ensure environmentally sustainable operations.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, highlighted Pakistan’s strategic maritime position and its role in the global recycling value chain through the Gadani shipbreaking industry. Expressing concern over the environmental and labour challenges associated with conventional shipbreaking methods, he said that chemical and oil spills, along with hazardous material dumping, is a serious threat to biodiversity as well as local communities. Dr. Suleri called for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate these impacts.

He also referenced a recent documentary exposing how Western countries illegally send ships to Gadani under falsified documents to avoid their responsibilities in hazardous waste management, violating the Hong Kong Convention and EU Ship Recycling Regulations. He emphasized that Pakistan must find a balance between economic sustainability to adhere to global environmental and safety standards.

Sustainable ship recycling, he said, should be socially inclusive, which must ensure that marginalized communities and women benefit from economic opportunities without being exposed to toxic materials. He added that recommendations from this webinar would contribute to the National Circular Economy Policy document, currently being developed by SDPI in collaboration with United Nations Environment Programme.

Vice Admiral (retired) Ahmed Saeed, President of National Institute of Maritime Affairs, emphasized that transitioning to a circular maritime economy would not only address environmental concerns but also create new employment opportunities, particularly for women. He called for collaboration between policymakers and industry practitioners to close policy gaps and ensure Pakistan remains competitive in the global ship recycling market.

Dr. Fasiha Safdar, Research Fellow at the National Institute of Maritime Affairs, said that circularity in marine industries focuses on the reuse and recycling of waste materials to minimize environmental impact. She highlighted that the current linear economic model is responsible for excessive waste and pollution, with approximately 11 million tons of plastic entering oceans annually.

Circular economy principles, including Extended Producer Responsibility and Life Cycle Analysis, offer a path towards sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and enhancing resource efficiency.

Dr. Aneel Salman, Chair of Economic Security at IPRI, said that circular economy helps extend material lifecycles, reduces the need for virgin resource extraction, and cuts emissions. With 60% of Bangladesh’s steel demand being met through ship recycling, Pakistan has the potential to leverage its own industry for economic and environmental gains.

He added that Pakistan’s Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, which is the third-largest shipbreaking yard in the world, plays a vital role in the global recycling industry. “With over 132 shipbreaking plots, it handles a significant portion of the world's decommissioned vessels. However, the industry faces major challenges, including a lack of proper hazardous waste management, weak environmental regulations, and unsafe working conditions.”

Despite its economic significance, Dr Salman said, Pakistan’s ship recycling industry is plagued by regulatory loopholes, lack of modern technology, and hazardous working conditions. Workers at Gadani often face health risks due to exposure to toxic substances such as asbestos and PCBs, he said, adding that weak enforcement of international conventions allows shipowners to bypass environmental responsibilities by flagging their vessels under lenient jurisdictions.

Jawed Iqbal, a representative from the shipbreaking industry, called for stronger regulatory measures and investment in modern recycling facilities. He was of the view that by upgrading infrastructure and adopting advanced dismantling techniques such as plasma arc cutting and high-pressure water jet cutting would enhance operational efficiency, worker safety, and environmental sustainability. - ENDS